Ben Affleck is unrecognizable in Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story'

Jennifer Lopez has officially released of "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story."

The cinematic musical film is a personal one for J.Lo, who premiered the visual alongside her ninth studio album on Feb. 16. The "Can't Get Enough" singer told TODAY during her Feb. 15 appearance that her latest album is heavily inspired by her and husband Ben Affleck's rekindled romance and marriage. In fact, Lopez's latest record even includes a follow up to her 2002 track "Dear Ben," titled "Dear Ben, Pt. II."

Affleck himself has been cheering on Lopez throughout the process, attending the Los Angeles premiere — and even making a hilarious, blink-and-you'll miss it cameo in her film.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the "This Is Me...Now: A Love Story" premiere at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 13, 2024 in Hollywood. Lionel Hahn / WireImage

"A Love Story" is described by Lopez as a "narrative-driven cinematic odyssey" that includes larger-than-life storytelling about love and personal healing. As a hopeless romantic, the film shows J.Lo's journey through falling in love, heartbreak, failed marriages, tumultuous relationships and self-love. "This Is Me...Now" is also a follow-up to her 2002 album "This Is Me...Then," which was also influenced by her relationship with the actor at the time.

In "A Love Story" there are also special appearances from Fat Joe, Sofia Vergara, Jane Fonda, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah and many more, including Affleck. Here's what to expect.

What is Ben Affleck's role in 'This Is Me: A Love Story'?

Ben riding a motorcycle

After the story of the legend and the hummingbird is revealed, Lopez and Affleck ride a motorcycle together across an open landscape. The "Air" director is never seen up close and people can see his profile. Yet, Lopez holds on tight to him before they crash.

Ben as an unrecognizable newscaster

Affleck makes a nearly unrecognizable cameo as a blond newscaster. The actor is hidden behind a wig and prosthetics that catches viewers off guard.

As the couple crash and tumble, a voiceover says, in part, "Friends, you've become a disconnected, survivalist, spiritually, mentally broken animal."

The obscure voice continues by saying, "All we do is slap sexy graphics, theme songs on videos of people being assholes to one other. We have no love for each other."

In a quick flash, the newscaster is seen on the screen, with the graphics reading, "The Truth With Rex Stone: True Love Real?"

"We have no love for ourselves," Rex Stone says at the camera, before the scene changes and the first song and sequence begins.

Affleck's Rex Stone would go on to make more cameo's throughout the film, reporting on various topics, including love.

Ben as her one and only

Towards the end of "A Love Story," after her dancing in the rain moment, Lopez is back at her friend's wedding when Affleck walks up to her. The actor, whose face is partially hidden, wears a beige blazer with a red flower pinned on the lapel. He walks up to Lopez and the scene flashes back to the two of them on the motorcycle from the beginning of the film.

The two ride together into the distance.

How did Ben Affleck inspire 'A Love Story'?

Lopez has been open about the fact that “This Is Me...Now” and the accompanying film were inspired by her relationship with Affleck. The couple, dubbed Bennifer, first dated and got engaged in 2002.

They eventually called off their wedding and went their separate ways. Lopez married Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcomed twins Emme and Max in 2008. Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in 2005, and share three children together.

Lopez and Affleck would eventually reconnect in 2021 and get married in 2022, bringing everything full circle.

“He inspires me and obviously, the feelings between us inspired me making this music,” Lopez told Hoda Kotb on TODAY on Feb. 15. “He’s always supportive of whatever I’m doing. And he knows that I’m a creative person and I’m an artist, and I’m going to express myself in the ways... He was always kind of like, ‘You can do this. Whatever you want to do. I believe in you, so you go and do your thing.’”

Additionally in the “A Love Story” production notes, Lopez shared how when they got back together they were “so happy and in love and couldn’t believe that we were getting this second chance that neither one of us thought we would ever get.”

She adds: “And as an artist, it inspired me to go in and make music again. In a way I hadn’t done since 'This Is Me...Then' 20 years ago.”