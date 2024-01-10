J. Lo pokes fun at her multiple marriages in new music video 'Can't Get Enough'

The wait is over!

Jennifer Lopez just dropped the music video for her new single "Can't Get Enough," and it's everything fans wished for and more.

Lopez acknowledges her failed marriages over the years by getting married to different men as the video progresses. One of the grooms is played by dancer Derek Hough. At one point, Lopez throws her bouquet to her wedding guests, and someone says, "Don't catch it. It's cursed!"

The video ends with Lopez listening as male voices off camera complain about her working too much and her busy schedule.

The "On the Floor" singer also talked more about the video in a live watch party on YouTube with her fans just a few minutes before the video dropped.

While discussing the song, Lopez said she knew that "Can't Get Enough" should be the first single from her upcoming album, "This Is Me…Now," because it felt like a song that people could dance to.

"Everybody would just go crazy for 'Can’t Get Enough' so I knew that that energy is what I wanted to start the whole 'This Is Me...Now' experience with because it has an energy, it has a happiness to it and you will feel it all," she said.

"Also I knew that we needed an incredible kind of visual to go along with it and I discussed it with (husband) Ben (Affleck) of all people —not that he’s ever really made videos or anything like that, but I just trust his opinion and his kind of ideas and nobody kind of knows my story or me more than he does," J. Lo continued. "I really feel like he gets me and he understands me, obviously."

Lopez's fans also adored the video. One person commented, "Omg this video and song something I never was ready for so proud of you jlo I want to cry."

Another said, "Omg Can’t Get Enough is an effing bop. You did not disappoint queen. This was worth the wait!!!"

A third wrote, "She did Perfect Satire."

“Can’t Get Enough” is the debut single on Lopez's ninth studio album, “This Is Me…Now," which is set to be released Feb. 16. The song and music video will also be included in Lopez's upcoming "musical experience, "This Is Me…Now: A Love Story," which has the same release date on Prime Video, according to a press release.

“This Is Me…Now” echoes a name similar to Lopez’s 2002 studio album, "This Is Me... Then," and it comes a decade after the singer released her last solo album, "A.K.A," in 2014.

In “This Is Me…Now: A Love Story,” Lopez will give fans an inside look into her life behind the scenes with husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez in a press shot for her new hit single "Can't Get Enough." Courtesy Norman Jean Roy

“‘This is Me…Now: The Film’ is like nothing you’ve ever seen from JL. A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” a press release read.

“Along with Director Dave Meyers, Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals,” it continued. “Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream.”