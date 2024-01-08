See the hilarious way J. Lo pokes fun at her multiple marriages on the Golden Globes red carpet

Jennifer Lopez doesn't take herself too seriously.

The super star poked fun at her multiple marriages while talking to Variety's Marc Malkin on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. While discussing her upcoming music video for her new song, "Can't Get Enough," off her forthcoming album, "This is Me... Now," she said she has experienced quite a few weddings.

"I am somewhat of an expert, you could say," Lopez said. "Not so much on marriage but on weddings."

Lopez alluded to her music video highlighting her past four marriages.

“I think it might surprise some people,” she said, calling the video a “meta story about the journey that it takes to get from heartbreak back to love.”

"I don't take myself too seriously. I think that life is a crazy journey where fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up," she added.

Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 7. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

When asked how she would know that the last wedding is "it," J. Lo also had a comical answer.

"'Cause when they say, you know, you know," she said. "And other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know. I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time that you ever leap into anything. I do, anyway. Not just in my personal life but in my professional life."

The singer and actor is currently married to Ben Affleck. She was previously married to Marc Anthony (2004–2014), Cris Judd (2001–2003) and Ojani Noa (1997–1998).

Lopez said that despite her poking fun at her multiple marriages in her music video, Affleck "sees me as an artist and he knows that I'm going to express myself."

She also called Affleck her "biggest fan and her biggest supporter."

