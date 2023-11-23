How Kourtney Kardashian's sisters reacted to her pregnancy news

Kourtney Kardashian Barker detailed how she told her family she was pregnant with her fourth child in the latest episode of “The Kardashians.”

In the Nov. 23 episode, Kourtney revealed her baby bump to the cameras and shared how she’s five months pregnant and has only told “my closest friends, my family, my kids, and I had told my mom pretty early on.”

Kourtney shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker shares her exciting news with her family during "The Kardashians" Season Four, Episode 9. HULU / HULU

It then showed a flashback to April 27, 2023, when Kourtney was sitting in an office space with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, while mom Kris Jenner videotaped.

Each sister had an envelope and was instructed to open it. Inside was a black-and-white sonogram, confirming Kourtney was pregnant.

"Really?!" Kylie said, with Kendall adding, "You're lying?!"

"She's not lying," Kris, turning the camera on herself, said.

Kylie was the first one to get up and hug Kourtney followed by Kylie, as Kim and Khloé seemingly remained shocked by the news.

"It just happened naturally," Kourtney said, before Kim and Khloé went over and hugged her.

In their solo camera shots, Kim said, “The fact that she got pregnant is just such a beautiful thing. It’s what’s meant to be,” while Khloé added in her separate chat, “I’m so, so, so happy that this happened for her.”

Kris appeared to be the most ecstatic for her eldest daughter, telling the cameras, “I’m so happy for Courtney and Travis. They really wanted this so badly and they didn’t have instant success ... So much love, so much prayer went into this and, I'm just, couldn't be happier for this amazing blessing."

During Season One of “The Kardashians,” Kourtney and husband Travis Barker, who married in 2022, spoke about how they were attempting to expand their family with in vitro fertilization treatments.

However, Kourtney told the Wall Street Journal in September 2022 that she had stopped IVF treatments after it had been unsuccessful.

In the episode, Kourtney shared that she believes she got pregnant on Valentine's Day after they stopped treatments.

“People would always say to us, ‘The second you stop trying it’s just gonna happen,’” she said. “And we stopped doing IVF probably two months maybe before our wedding. And so it took a year, I think, for all of those hormones and chemicals to get out of my system. We were not trying whatsoever. I didn’t even check my ovulation anymore. We decided to put it in God’s hands. I thought it was just not happening and we were like accepting of it.”

Kourtney would go on to share how they planned to announce their pregnancy news at Travis' Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles.

While backstage at Travis' show, Kourtney shared the news with his friends, while the drummer teased that if it was a boy he would name him Rocky Thirteen. Travis previously teased the name on the Oct. 30 episode of the “One Life One Chance” podcast, as well as explained in July during another interview that the moniker combines the name of a guitarist and “the greatest number of all time.”

Kourtney revealed in the episode, “It was actually Travis’ idea for the way for us to make our pregnancy news known to the world.”

Originally, the drummer wanted her to get on stage with him but Kourtney said she got really shy. Instead, they took inspiration from the “All the Small Things” music video, where a fan holds up a sign that reads: “Travis I’m Pregnant.”

It then showed how Kourtney prepared, making the poster and practicing the big reveal during the June 16 concert.

“It was just such a fun night,” she told the cameras. “Making the sign, having all my friends there, having our kids, my niece and all their friends, and all Travis’ friends and it being at the L.A. show.”

“I would say most people got the reference and thought it was iconic. It was just such a fun way to announce our pregnancy to the world,” she continued, later adding that she was relieved she didn’t have to hide her pregnancy or be worried about North West “accidentally posting my belly” on social media.

The couple and their friends later joked backstage, wondering if people thought that Travis didn't know she was pregnant before the reveal. However, the musician did note that despite knowing, he was still surprised in the moment.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed a baby boy, two sources close to Kardashian Barker confirmed to NBC News on Nov. 5. The pair have yet to confirm their son's name or share a photo.