One Halloween costume for couples was all the rage this year, and that was being Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The two are rumored to be dating amid a number of sightings, including "Saturday Night Live" cameos and Swift in the stands at a Kansas City Chiefs games, where Travis Kelce is a tight end. And the country's craze over the couple translated into various renditions of Halloween costumes, one of which got a reaction from the Kelce brothers on their podcast, "New Heights."

Singer and songwriter Jax, who has nearly 14 million TikTok followers under the username @jaxwritessongs, shared a 21-second clip with an initial text overlay saying, "Did a Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce costume competition with my man" with the crying-laughing emoji. Jax is engaged to director and photographer Braverijah Gregg.

The video begins with the two counting down before their costume reveal. When both jump out in front of the camera, her fiancé is sporting a head-to-toe Swift outfit, complete with a blond wig, a shimmery bodysuit, a microphone and red lipstick.

Meanwhile, Jax has a giant map of the United States strapped on her body atop a bright blue turtleneck and world map dress.

With a confused look, Gregg glances back and says, "I don't get yours," to which Jax responds that she forgot "the best part" and walks over to grab something.

"Can you put this right here?" she asks Gregg as he places a face of Travis Kelce on the map.

As Jax turns toward the camera to reveal the tight end's face plastered over the Midwest and begins to laugh, Gregg yells at her, "He is a well-known athlete!"

Jax captioned the clip with "he needs to calm down...," a clear nod to one of Swift's song.

A common TikTok prank is for women to tell NFL-loving partners that Swift put Travis Kelce on the map, which often gets a strong response about the Chiefs player being a huge success before his rumored relationship with the singer.

The costume's creativity wasn't lost on Jason and Travis Kelce while the two brothers discussed the iconic costume on this week's episode of their podcast, "New Heights."

While checking out Halloween costumes inspired by the Kelce brothers, they came across this TikTok. As both Jax and her fiancé show off their looks, Travis Kelce's eyes go wide and he slowly says, "Oh, my f---ing gosh."

Warning: Strong language is used in the course of the YouTube video.

Jason Kelce lets out a booming laugh and shouts, "Whoa! I did not expect that!"

While his brother continues to crack up, Travis Kelce smiles as he says, "Oh my f---ing goodness."

When Jax turns around to show Travis Kelce's face on her, they both can't stop laughing. "Oh that was great, that was so good," Jason Kelce says.

"I love how they have the countdown," Travis Kelce adds. "He — she, she put me on the map. She put me on the map, you see right there in the video."

He continues, "That's so good, man," with a round of applause.