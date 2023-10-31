NEW UPDATES

TODAY Halloween 2023 comes to end And that's a wrap! Another Halloween come and gone. We admit that we're probably partial, but this year was truly one of the very best. Befitting TODAY's Kellyoke theme, Hoda and Jenna reprised their performance as Sonny and Cher, singing "I've Got You Babe" one last time to close the show. This time, however, the pair sang the song themselves while holding hands. "We love you!" Hoda calls out, wrapping up a star-studded extravaganza we'll never forget. From Hoda, Jenna, Savannah, Al, Dylan, Carson, Sheinelle, Willie, Peter and Laura and the rest of the TODAY team, Happy Halloween! Share this -





Copied

Willie reveals what his wife requested from this year's reveal It was no small feat performing Harry Styles' record breaking hit "As it Was," but Willie made it look easy. Wearing Styles' black and yellow striped pantsuit from last year's Citi Concert on the Plaza, Willie says he's a fan of Styles and this year's costume was "a real doozy. And learning Styles' signature dance moves? It took some practice. "The good news is that his dance moves are so identifiable, you know which three to do," says Willie. Prior to today's costume reveal, Willie says his wife, Christina, expressed concern as he says she does every year. "She's like, 'What you want to take out is the cringe.' She's like, 'There's always a moment of cringe, let's take that out of the routine.' So, I'm going to try," he laughed. Share this -





Copied

Laura shows us what it's like to be in TODAY's Halloween show Saturday TODAY co-anchor Laura Jarrett gave us a front-row seat into the making of TODAY's Halloween extravaganza, starting with sitting at the makeup chair at 4:30 a.m. and wearing a wig for the first time. "So much goes into this. Nails, hair, makeup — everyone is on deck trying to get us together and fast," she says. Jarrett, in her Instagram Reel, says the anchors were rehearsing by 5 a.m. "Not even Hoda and Jenna recognized me when they first saw me," she says. But Halloween festivities can't last forever. She was back to work before 10 a.m., costume off and ready to talk about today's news on air. Till next year! Share this -





Copied

The TODAY anchors serenade show producer Kevin Schatell Born on Halloween, TODAY's producer celebrates his birthday on Oct. 31 and in honor of the big day, the co-hosts, including Al, Hoda, Laura, Craig, Sheinelle and Dylan gathered in their respective Kellyoke costumes and serenaded him with a spirited rendition of "Happy Birthday." Still in full Neil Diamond mode, Carson ended the song with another round of "So good, so good, so good!" Share this -





Copied

Savannah reveals how she brought Taylor Swift to the Plaza TODAY's Kellyoke-themed Halloween party was truly a showstopper this year and all the co-hosts got in on the musical action. And what would a tribute to today's pop stars be without Taylor Swift? According to Savannah, once she learned the theme of this year's Halloween extravaganza, she knew someone would have to be Swift, whose "Eras Tour" has dominated headlines for months. "So why not me?" she tells TODAY.com. Wearing a replica of Swift's bedazzled bodysuit, Savannah brought down the house performing "Cruel Summer," which was only topped off when she was joined on stage by her daughter, Vale. Both are certified Swifties. To prep for the big moment, Savannah tells TODAY.com she "listened to ‘Folklore’ 10 billion times, to the point that (her) kids were like, ‘Mom, please stop.'" Find out everything else Savannah said about preparing for her performance as Taylor Swift below. Share this -





Copied

Laura and Peter see each other as Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton The Weekend TODAY co-hosts also were a married couple this Halloween, like Jenna and Hoda. Laura Jarrett and Peter Alexander reacted to seeing each other in costume as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Share this -





Copied

Find Halloween inspiration with these '70s costumes Still looking for a halloween costume? It's not too late to come up with something. Barbara Majeski joins Hoda and Jenna to offer some tips for last-minute Halloween costumes inspired by moments in 1970's pop culture like "Charlie's Angels," "Rocky," "Jaws" and "Happy Days." Still need a costume for Halloween? Find a list of quick and easy costumes right here. Share this -





Copied

Hoda and Jenna cook '70s style with Elizabeth Heiskell Sonny and Cher, aka, Hoda and Jenna, were joined in the studio by Elizabeth Heiskell who cooks up a batch of throwback '70s dishes. The co-hosts tried a variety of old-school recipes like corned beef cheese balls, piña coladas, pineapple chicken surprise and strawberry pretzel salad. Find the recipes right here. Share this -





Copied

Hoda and Jenna see each other in costume for the 1st time this year It was the reunion we'd been waiting for! Hoda and Jenna's reaction to seeing each other in full Halloween costume, ahead of their Plaza debut, is something to behold. In the video, they immediately burst out in laughter and start singing. This is the first time the co-hosts have dressed as a couple. Share this -





Copied

Sonny and Cher, meet Harry Styles The TODAY anchors are bringing behind-the-scenes moments to Instagram, like this candid pic of Sonny, Cher and Harry Styles — err, Hoda, Willie and Jenna. Jenna also posted a series of photos from her costume with Hoda, including one of them staring at the camera with faux seriousness. Share this -





Copied

It's a Hoda and Jenna sitcom! In typical '70s fashion, Hoda and Jenna got their own sitcom, complete with laugh track and special guest stars. It's Halloween night and "Sonny and Cher," our version at least, are welcoming a variety of celebrity trick-or-treaters. Who shows up? A whole cast of characters including Diana Ross (Sheinelle Jones), Mary Tyler Moore (Donna Farizan), Marlon Jackson (Justin Sylvester) and Lionel Richie (Al Roker). The skit ends like all good '70s comedies do: In a giant dance party. Share this -





Copied

TODAY goes behind the scenes of this year's Halloween party Watch the TODAY co-hosts prepare for today's big costume reveal and all the behind-the-scenes costume fittings, wigs, dances and weeks' long preparation that went into making 2023's Kellyoke Halloween such a success. Share this -





Copied

Dylan is having a ball TODAY's Halloween party is far from over, but one co-host is already saying that it's one of the best ever. Dylan Dreyer, who dressed up as Pink in this year's Kellyoke-inspired extravaganza, posted on X a short time ago, writing, "I'm not sure I've ever had more fun on Halloween!!" We couldn't agree more. This year's performances and showstopping costumes are going to go down in TODAY history. In the words of Carson Daly, er, Neil Diamond, "So good, so good, so good!" Share this -





Copied

Hoda and Jenna host a '70s-themed variety hour Dressed up as Sonny and Cher, Hoda and Jenna dish on this year's Halloween costumes, including their own! "This is the first year we've ever dressed as a couple," Jenna tells Hoda. Will it be the last? We'll just have to wait and see next year. In the meantime, the anchors recap some of this year's best celebrity and famous couples' costumes. Share this -





Copied

Halloween treats to make this year Katie Lee Biegel makes some of her favorite Halloween treats on the Plaza and the co-hosts indulge. Among them? Pumpkin milkshakes, Halloween doogerschoodles, chocolate-covered strawberries and more. Find all the recipes for these scary-good desserts right here. Share this -





Copied

The tale behind "The Hound of Baskervilles" NBC foreign correspondent Molly Hunter joins TODAY to reveal the true tale behind the enduring novel "The Hound of Baskervilles." The classic book was written by Arthur Conan Doyle in the early 1900s. Does the name sound familiar? The author also penned the famous "Sherlock Holmes" series. Share this -





Copied

A throwback '80s workout on the TODAY plaza With Halloween candy abound, Al, Sheinelle, Craig and Dylan get moving by learning a fun, '80s-inspired workout on the Plaza. We're out breath just watching all these old-school Jane Fonda moves. Want to participate? Find the segment right here. Share this -





Copied

Halloween by the numbers Craig, Dylan, Sheinelle and Al learn some spirited Halloween trivia. For instance, can you guess how many people pretend they aren't home on Halloween night? A whooping 21% (or about one in five people) don't answer the door when trick-or-treaters come a-knocking. Here's another one: According to IMDB, what's the No. 1 Halloween movie? It's "Hocus Pocus." Love Halloween trivia? Get your fill of spooky questions and answers right here. Share this -





Copied

Wig tour! The outfits are crucial — but it's the wigs that make the look. Take a tour of the wigs that brought the anchors' 2023 Halloween costumes to life, including Cher's pin-straight locks and Diana Ross's curls. Share this -





Copied

The TODAY anchors return to the Plaza! The co-hosts returned to the stage in their Kellyoke-themed Halloween costumes and played a game of Halloween-inspired Pictionary, followed by a round of "This or That" in which Al quizzed the rest of the anchors on what they'd rather do. Each wore their costumes: Carson Daly is Neil Diamond

Craig Melvin is MC Hammer

Dylan Dreyer is Pink

Willie Geist is Harry Styles

Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are Sonny and Cher

Al Roker is Lionel Richie

Sheinelle Jones is Diana Ross

Savannah Guthrie is Taylor Swift Share this -





Copied

Blake Shelton calls in to TODAY with a Halloween message Blake Shelton greeted the TODAY co-hosts via video and paid compliments to Peter Alexander's spot-on impression of him, as well as Hoda who also dressed up as the country singer for TODAY's Halloween costume reveal back in 2017. "Hoda playing Blake Shelton is still pretty dang good," says Shelton. As far as Peter and Laura are concerned, the former "Voice" coach gives them total props. "You guys sounded good, looked great. Happy Halloween!" Share this -





Copied

Spooky Halloween cocktails on the Plaza Halloween is made more festive by life's indulgences, like boo's (and by that we mean, cocktails). Vanessa Price joined the TODAY anchors in mixing up a batch of spooky drinks in honor of the holiday including Frankenstein's Grog, Witches Brew Margarita, Pumpkin Punch, a Grave Diggertini and a Candy Corn Milkshake. "So good, so good, so good," said Carson, aka, Neil Diamond. Find the recipes for all of them right here. Share this -





Copied

See a closeup of Dylan's Pink tattoo Dylan showed us a close-up of the temporary tattoo, modeled off of Pink's dragon thigh tat, she got as part of her Halloween costume. She shared it took the artist 45 minutes to hand-draw the tattoo. TODAY Share this -





Copied

What other costumes were on the Plaza? The TODAY anchors aren’t the only ones getting into the Halloween spirit. Fans are also in costume. Among the crowd on the Plaza this morning were two Barbies in pink boxes and, wow, they nailed it. Another fan dressed as one of Taylor Swift’s friendship bracelets. Their 2023 Halloween looks earned them free tickets to a taping of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” Share this -





Copied

Surprise! It's Vale, also as Taylor Swift! Oh my goodness! It’s Savannah’s daughter, Vale, as a younger version of the superstar. Both epic Swifties, the mother-daughter duo are sharing the spotlight and their favorite entertainer in this show-stopping reveal. What would a Taylor and Taylor moment be without a friendship bracelet? Vale hands her mom a friendship bracelet, a staple at Swift concerts, at the end of the performance. This moment simply couldn’t get any sweeter. Nathan Congleton / TODAY Share this -





Copied

Savannah is … Taylor Swift! Taylor Swift. Perhaps you’ve heard of her? Biggest concert tour on the planet? Blockbuster movie? That Taylor Swift? Savannah Guthrie is tearing down the Plaza wearing Swift’s now-legendary bodysuit from the “Eras Tour” and is unstoppable performing “Cruel Summer,” which recently hit one billion streams on Spotify. Achieving the look has been no small feat, according to Greenbaum, who shaes that Savannah’s bodysuit is custom-made from eight different fabrics that are all sequined and bedazzled with rhinestones. “She looks like a knockout,” says Greenbaum. “I mean, it’s absolutely incredible.” Savannah as Taylor, behind the scenes. Share this -





Copied

Sheinelle is … Diana Ross! Stop … in the name of Halloween! Sheinelle Jones reigns supreme (yes, pun intended) as the one and only Diana Ross. Performing Ross’ legendary 1980 hit “I’m Coming Out,” Sheinelle is every inch the disco queen she’s intended to be. Her look, according to Greenbaum, is also a nod to fashion designer Bob Mackie. After discovering the gown in New York’s Garment District, Greenbaum says the team customized it to achieve Sheinelle’s glamorous look. “There’s feathers all over my house,” laughs Greenbaum. “It looks like Cookie Monster and Big Bird got in a fight.” The result? “The dress looks incredible on her,” says Greenbaum.Of her diva costume, Sheinelle tells TODAY.com that she channeled “regal” to dress as the “Upside Down” singer. “I’m trying to soak up every single moment and just have a really good time,” says Sheinelle. “We call today’s show ‘Homecoming.’ I used to love homecoming in high school, so this is my adult way of enjoying every little second of homecoming.”

Share this -





Copied

Al is ... Lionel Richie! Oh, what a feeling! Al Roker is dancing on the ceiling as Lionel Richie. Dressed up as the former Commodore, Al is taking us back to the ’80s, when Richie’s album “Dancing on the Ceiling” ruled the radio with songs like “Say You, Say Me,” “Ballerina Girl” and, of course, the title track by the same name. Is Al a fan? “Who doesn’t love Lionel Richie?” he says to TODAY.com. “He’s a soundtrack. He’s still playing those songs.” Does Al’s hair look familiar? If you’re a fan of“Saturday Night Live,” you may recognize the curly wig as that worn by Kenan Thompson in the classic comedy sketch “What’s Up With That?” “(That sketch) is one of my favorites of all,” says Greenbaum. “It’s perfect.” Share this -





Copied

Jenna and Hoda are ... Sonny and Cher! Re-creating one of the ’60s most iconic husband and wife teams, it’s Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager as Sonny and Cher and the TODAY co-hosts couldn’t be any groovier. Tag-teaming the couple’s 1965 hit song “I Got You Babe,” Hoda and Jenna’s costumes are a page right out of history. Literally. “I happened to find a tan 1970s tuxedo,” Greenbaum says of Jenna’s suit. From there, the designer embellished the costume to add tons of sparkle. “I had a custom shirt made for (Jenna) with that great ’70s collar.” Jenna, Hoda, Sonny and Cher. TODAY, Getty Images Jenna tells TODAY.com that what she likes best about this year’s costume. “I love that I have a full warm suit with lapels and I think my wig and mustache are going to be a showstopper.” For Hoda’s look, Greenbaum says she paid tribute to Cher’s long-time fashion designer, Bob Mackie, who crafted some of the “Moonstruck” actor’s most well-known looks, including the dress Hoda is wearing today. Is Hoda excited to channel the iconic Cher? “Please. Oh my, God. I’ve been watching just Jack from ‘Will and Grace,’ that’s how I’m getting my impression,” Hoda tells TODAY.com. Does she feel glamorous? “I’m trying,” laughs Hoda. “We don’t have a choreographed dance, but ours is in the facial expression,” says Jenna. Share this -





Copied

Peter and Laura are ... Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton! It’s America’s favorite couple from “The Voice,” Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton! Look closer, and you’ll see it’s actually TODAY weekend co-hosts Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett performing the duo’s 2020 collaboration “Happy Anywhere.”

Country stars! TODAY, Getty Images A single off Shelton’s “Body Language” album, the sweet country duet is a nod to the pandemic and getting through challenging times together. The couple, who met while judges on the singing competition, married in 2021. “Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani … you can’t go wrong with,” Peter Alexander tells TODAY.com. “I’m not a country guy, but I have committed this week and I’m all in, on all things.” And it doesn’t hurt that Peter has gotten some advice from co-host Carson Daly. “Carson’s buddies with (Shelton and Stefani), so he’s like, ‘Peter, you got this.’ He’s giving me a little bit of extra help. So, I think I’ll be just fine.” It’s Laura’s first Halloween on the Plaza and TODAY’s weekend anchor says she’s “very excited” to be part of the extravaganza as Stefani, who she says is “awesome.” “I was up early, hyping myself up for it,” Laura says. “Savannah always gives the best advice to everyone, which is ‘Don’t hold back. Don’t try to be cool. Just go for it,’ so I have that mindset today. Shelton was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2017 and earlier this month, Stefani received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, Shelton emotionally revealed that Stefani’s “unique style” has made the world fall in love with her before adding, “Not as much as me though.” Awww. Share this -





Copied

Willie is ... Harry Styles! There’s only “one direction” to go with Willie Geist’s costume this year … and it’s Harry Styles! Willie is re-creating Styles’ memorable 2022 Citi Summer Concert Series performance on the TODAY Plaza, when a cold rain couldn’t stop the “Watermelon Sugar” singer from putting on a sizzling show. Performing Styles’ record-breaking hit “As it Was,” Willie is outfitted in yellow, brown and black striped jumpsuit similar to the one Styles wore while performing on the TODAY Plaza. Willie and Harry. TODAY, Getty Images “It’s a full one-piece and zips up the back,” Willie tells TODAY.com of his Harry Styles costume. Even so, Willie says it’s surprisingly comfortable. “It’s not skin tight. It’s got a little play in it.” Greenbaum says the fabric was custom-printed for the seconds-long Halloween segment, then assembled by a tailor in Ridgewood, New York. It’s that attention to detail that, dare we say it, really makes this costume beautiful. Share this -





Copied

Dylan is ... Pink! A toast to Dylan Dreyer, who is decked out as Pink this year and singing “Raise Your Glass.” The pop singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, made it big with her with her first hit “There You Go” in 2000 and has continued to churn out chart-toppers. Pink said in a previous interview that her personal favorites are “So What” and “Get the Party Started.” Raise! Your! Glass! TODAY, Getty Images To prepare for her turn as the singer, Dylan says she spent a considerable amount of time in the makeup chair. “I spent about 40 minutes in makeup yesterday,” she tells TODAY.com. “The tattoo is no joke.” Greenbaum says Dylan’s totally “blinged out” costume pays tribute to Pink’s many memorable looks. “There’s a lot of sparkle this year,” the costume designer says, “which is really fun.” What about Dylan’s sky-high boots? Are they comfortable enough to groove in? “They’re OK, I mean they’ve got the fantastic platform,” Dylan says of the heels. “I don’t know if I can jump and kick and do all the things I practiced at home.” Share this -





Copied

Craig is ... MC Hammer! It’s Hammer time! Craig Melvin is performing “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, whose concert was the first Craig ever attended. “1991, Carolina Coliseum,” Craig tells TODAY.com of the show. “It was Vanilla Ice, En Vogue and MC Hammer. It was a heck of a show.” Craig and MC Hammer. TODAY, Getty Images In addition to its infectious beat, “U Can’t Touch This” is remembered for the video in which Hammer dances in a pair of baggy pants — which, of course, Craig is wearing for his routine. “I’ve been working on the (the dance) for a week,” Craig says, but not wearing the pants. “I probably should have,” he laughs. Greenbaum says Craig got a lesson on fashion after learning that the trousers have their own name: “Hammer Pants.” “That outfit is hilarious,” says Greenbaum. “(Craig) couldn’t believe it. He was like, ‘Really? That’s a thing?’” According to Craig, the “Hammer Pants” are “pretty spacious” which should hopefully help with the moves. “The hardest part is the shuffle step thing (MC Hammer) does. You gotta move your feet really fast.” Does Craig have a favorite costume? “It’s funny because I’ve done Muhammad Ali, Patrick Mahomes, I did the Fresh Prince, I’ve done Prince Akeem,” he recalls. “They’ve been good to me. So, every year I’m like, ‘They won’t be able to top that one,’ but every year they keep coming up with someone new.” Share this -





Copied

Carson is ... Neil Diamond! Bum, bum, bum. This Halloween, Carson Daly takes on a music legend: The great Neil Diamond. Boston Red Sox fans will especially love this tribute to one of Diamond’s most enduring hits — “Sweet Caroline.” So good, so good! Released in May 1969, the original title of the beloved tune was, fittingly, “Sweet Caroline (Good Times Never Seemed So Good).” Along with being the unofficial song of the Red Sox, it’s also the victory song of the Carolina Panthers, English soccer teams and more. Craig and Neil. TODAY, Getty Images TODAY costume designer Staci Greenbaum says the team worked hard to get Carson’s costume just right, down to his disco pants. “They’re really slim-fit bell bottoms (and) we’ve exaggerated the shape just a little bit,” she says. In addition to the beaded blue tunic, Greenbaum says they also gave Carson a pair of heeled boots to wear. “If Carson wasn’t tall enough, he will be taller.” What does Carson think about this year’s look? “I’m excited about it. It fits well, it’s comfortable.” More than that, Carson says that all of this year’s costumes are “unbelievably accurate” when compared to the real people they’re portraying. “They really crushed it with Neil Diamond,” he says. Is there one costume that’s really stood out for the TODAY anchor through the years? “The ‘Terminator’ was a lot of fun,” he says, recalling his 2016 costume when he got to ride a motorcycle and channel Arnold Schwarzenegger. “That was just a fun year. That stands out.” Share this -





Copied

Al inspired a Halloween costume Al Roker posted a photo on Instagram of a costume he inspired. "You know it’s #halloween when your stylist from @mitchellstores Brian Hawkins shows up dressed up as you. Well played, sir," he wrote. Hawkins was wearing Al's signature hat and glasses, paired with a colorful button-down shirt and spiffy tie. He looked a lot like Al in the picture, who was also wearing a hat, glasses, colorful button-down and tie. Hawkins later joined Al on the Plaza. Fashion legends! Share this -





Copied

How to watch TODAY's Halloween extravaganza TODAY will celebrate Halloween throughout all three hours of the show Oct. 31, starting with the costume reveals beginning in the 8 a.m. and some truly show-stopping performances by all the TODAY co-hosts (trust us). From there, TODAY gets into the spirit of the season with Halloween games, recipes, costumes and other holiday-inspired activities right on through the 3rd Hour of TODAY. Settle in, because you don't want to miss a minute. But if you do, we'll be recapping moments on social media, and the episode will be available to stream on NBC.com. Share this -





Copied

Dylan Dreyer teases her Hallowen costume "So I did a thing," Dylan Dreyer wrote in the caption of Instagram post, which went live early Halloween morning. The photo is too blurry to discern what it's actually of — but she's implying it's her costume. "We take Halloween very seriously at the TODAY show," she continued. Share this -





Copied