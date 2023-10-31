Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party underway in New York City — live updates

Since 2000, model and TV host Heidi Klum has thrown an elaborate annual Halloween bash, and 2023 is no different.

Klum's star-studded spooky season event kicks off at Marquee, a nightclub in New York City, on Tuesday night.

As always, plenty of A-listers are expected to show up in their scariest looks. This year also features a DJ set by Questlove.

Klum's party has happened every year since the turn of the millennium, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the party, Klum revealed to TODAY.com that her look this year is "very, very big and very colorful." She added that she tries to find “unusual costumes” that are different from anything she’s ever done — a tall order for someone who has been making headlines for her unusual spooky season looks for more than two decades.

Follow along here for all of this year's looks and news from the red carpet of Klum's annual boo-tastic bash! 👻