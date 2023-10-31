Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party underway in New York City — live updates

Since 2000, model and TV host Heidi Klum has thrown an elaborate annual Halloween bash, and 2023 is no different.
Klum's star-studded spooky season event kicks off at Marquee, a nightclub in New York City, on Tuesday night.
As always, plenty of A-listers are expected to show up in their scariest looks. This year also features a DJ set by Questlove.
Klum's party has happened every year since the turn of the millennium, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahead of the party, Klum revealed to TODAY.com that her look this year is "very, very big and very colorful." She added that she tries to find “unusual costumes” that are different from anything she’s ever done — a tall order for someone who has been making headlines for her unusual spooky season looks for more than two decades.
Follow along here for all of this year's looks and news from the red carpet of Klum's annual boo-tastic bash! 👻
Heidi Klum reveals her 2023 Halloween costume
Heidi Klum has revealed her 2023 Halloween costume on social media. The model/television host posted a video showcasing her look.
She's wearing a red cape and facial prosthetics, giving her a spooky alien vibe.
Truthfully, we're not entirely sure what she's supposed to be but we've reached out to her team and also have TODAY.com staff heading to the red carpet tonight.
Her caption didn't give anything away either — Klum captioned her video post just with a ghost, a red heart and a black heart alongside a partying emoji.
Heidi Klum starts previewing her elaborate 2023 Halloween costume
It's that time of the year again and supermodel/host Heidi Klum is getting ready for Halloween.
She started her day with a spooky breakfast, which she shared on social media.
"Happy Halloween everyone!" she said into the camera with a worm filter on her face — seemingly a reference to her costume last year as a giant worm.
She followed up her post showing her partially-applied prosthetic look, captioned simply with a black heart and ghost emoji.
Any guesses as to what she will be?
A look back at Heidi Klum's most wild Halloween costumes
Heidi Klum has been donning increasingly elaborate Halloween costumes every year since 2000.
She told TODAY.com that her favorite look was in 2013 when she dressed as an elderly woman.
We also looked at which of Klum's Halloween looks are the most-searched. Fans often look up her 2018 costume with husband Tom Kaulitz where they dressed at Princess Fiona and Shrek, respectively.
People also often search for her Jessica Rabbit outfit from 2015.
To see every costume Klum's ever worn to her iconic spooky season bash, click here.
Everything we know so far about Heidi Klum's 2023 Halloween costume
Every year, Heidi Klum tries to outdo herself with her latest and greatest Halloween costume. She has not yet walked the red carpet at her annual New York City bash, but she did chat with TODAY.com ahead of the party to drop a few hints about what her look this year will be.
“It’s going to be very, very big and very colorful,” Klum told TODAY.com, and added that she tries to find “unusual costumes” to change things up every spooky season.
Klum also revealed that she always thinks of her own costume ideas each year and has a team of professionals — who specialize in makeup and costume design — on hand to help. But this year, she said, she's switching things up.
“I have a different team this time helping me because it’s a very different kind of costume, so needed a different kind of team,” she revealed.
For more of our interview with Klum — including how she used to dress up as a child in Germany — click here.