Heidi Klum is back with her yearly Halloween shenanigans.

The model and television host revealed TODAY.com a couple hints related to this year's heavily anticipated costume, which will be revealed Oct. 31 at her New York City Halloween party.

"It's going to be very, very big and very colorful," Klum says, adding that she tries to find "unusual costumes" that are different from anything she's ever done.

Though Klum says she thinks of every year's look herself, she has a team of professionals who specialize in makeup and costume design — but this Halloween she needed to make some changes.

"I have a different team this time helping me because it’s a very different kind of costume, so needed a different kind of team," she revealed.

On Oct. 28, Klum posted a nude photo on Instagram lounging on a bright pink chair with the caption, "The Calm before the storm."

She continued, "3 days to #heidihalloween2023 My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME," with a party emoji.

Last year, Klum was a "cute little rainworm," as she referred to her costume while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Oct. 28.

"I was very claustrophobic because basically they had to tie my arms down in order to be in this position," she told host Jimmy Fallon. "And then my face was glued to the outside of it. So I couldn't really move my face any which way — I was just stuck."

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party on October 31, 2022 in NYC. Noam Galai / Getty Images

"So three hours before, I wouldn't eat anything. I wouldn't drink anything because, I mean I guess I could have worn a diaper in there but I didn't," she continued. "I also could have just let it go. No one would have known."

Over the years, Klum has gone all out in a multitude of costumes, including various aliens, a skinless human, an ape, a butterfly, Jessica Rabbit and an old woman — which she says is was her favorite look — among others.

Heidi Klum attends her annual Halloween party on Oct.31, 2013 in New York City. Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Heidi Klum

Despite Halloween now being her favorite holiday, Klum told TODAY.com that she never dressed up on Oct. 31 growing up in Germany. Instead, she would put on a costume for the German festival Karneval, which takes place in February in cities across the country.

For her Karneval costume, which was primarily lighthearted as opposed to the gory-themed traditions in the United States, Klum says she would go in "scraps we had in the basement."

"So we would always be very creative with whatever we could find in the basement or in the attic," she says of creating a costume that her mom would sew together.

Nowadays, Klum says she looks forward to Halloween costumes because of the "artistry" and "transformation."

"It's just become such a fun thing to do for me and my friends," Klum says. "I feel like it’s inspiring for other people to also come up with fun costumes because it then becomes kind of a competition amongst people and I think that’s what’s fun. That’s what makes the world go 'round."

As for her Halloween bash Tuesday night, Klum says she's looking forward to seeing all her fellow stars' looks and that all her weeks of planning help put a smile on someone's face.

The soirée will even have a signature cocktail this year called the Black Magic-rita, which combines lime juice, blackberry juice, a fire tincture, Patron el Alto tequila, "lots of ice" and black salt around the rim.

According to Klum, the beverage is inspired by "blood" and is meant to be "dark and sinister."