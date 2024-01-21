Travis Kelce is ‘icy’ in his latest highlight reel and fans are melting

Travis Kelce is hyping himself up before the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 21.

In an Instagram video shared on Jan. 20, Kelce posted a highlight reel from the Jan. 13 NFL Wild Card matchup between the Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins.

The video was fittingly set to “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice as a nod to the game, which became the fourth coldest in the history of the NFL with a temperature of -4 degrees at kickoff.

The montage video began with a clip of Kelce walking outside surrounded by a snowy atmosphere — a far cry from a resurfaced viral spa day video of the athlete enjoying a massage.

In one clip, his breath was visible as he gave a loud “Woo!” for the camera.

That was followed by several shots of Kelce on the field getting ready for the matchup before the game footage started, capturing several plays that led to their 26-7 victory over the Dolphins.

“So icy gang,” Kelce fittingly captioned the post.

But fans seemed to melt in the comment section of the post.

"So cold yet…so hot???" one comment read, receiving more than 700 likes in support.

"BUT YOU BRING THE HEAT !!!" another Instagram user wrote, adding three fire emoji.

Still, some Swifties were mainly looking for Easter eggs and predicted that the video's black-and-white frame may tie to the singer's highly anticipated album re-recording "Reputation (Taylor's Version)."

"are you in your rep tv era???" one fan added.

Travis Kelce plays during the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game Jan. 13. David Eulitt / Getty Images

Buffalo also experienced frigid conditions during the team’s most recent game, which was postponed from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15 due to a winter storm.

A statement from the NFL revealed that the game was moved due to “public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York,” which comes more than one year after a historic blizzard wreaked havoc on the region in December 2022.

After Bills fans helped clean up the stadium following the heavy snowfall, the team went on to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17 in the Wild Card round.

With the Chiefs headed to Buffalo for their next match, fans are speculating whether Taylor Swift will cheer on her beau Kelce once again and brave the frigid temperatures at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Swift has attended 10 of Kelce’s games this season, including when the Chiefs last played the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023. The Bills won that earlier matchup 20-17.

At the game, there is also potential for a reunion between Swift and Hailee Steinfeld, who is rumored to be dating Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

After the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs on Jan. 15 in a devastating 32-9 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s possible that Jason Kelce will also be in attendance to cheer his younger brother on during the matchup.