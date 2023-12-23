Why fans are losing their cool over Travis Kelce’s steamy spa day video

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

With people desperate for more content of beloved new couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, fans are turning to the archives.

The internet is currently loving a 2017 video of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end enjoying a spa day for some rest and relaxation. The six-year-old video was originally shared by ESPN's SportsCenter.

The video kicks off with Kelce in a white robe, as he learns about the massage treatment he'll receive, called a "Moroccan Journey."

First, a shirtless Kelce lays on his stomach, as a "cloud of bubbles" covers his back, accompanied by a massage.

"I love bubbles," he says with a smile.

He's then covered by a jasmine rose clay to remove toxins.

"What do you think your teammates will think of this?" a voice off-screen asks Kelce during the treatment.

"I don't know if I can really think of what they're going to say, but I'm pretty sure I'll hear it," he joked.

A better question might have been, "What will fans say in 2023?"

Clips from the steamy video were shared on TikTok as early as October, and a GIF from the feature shared to X on Dec. 18 has now been viewed almost 3 million times.

"I finally understand why Taylor," one X user posted.

"i just watched this way too many times, on loop," another wrote.

At the end of the video, a shirtless Kelce steps into a steam room, calling the massage "amazing."

"I suggest this for everybody," he said. "I might have to get my mom one of these."

Swift and Kelce started dating after he attended one of her "Eras Tour" shows in Kansas City back in July. He revealed on his podcast "New Heights" that he tried to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number but wasn't able to meet her.

They started "hanging out" after that, Swift revealed to Time magazine in an interview for her 2023 Person of the Year honor.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other," she said.

After weeks of rumors, Swift nearly broke the internet Sept. 24 when she was spotted cheering on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium beside Kelce's mom, Donna.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple," she said.