What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said to each other right after the Super Bowl

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win on the field with a lot of hugs and kisses. Now, we're getting to hear what the two actually said to each other during the emotional moment.

A new video released by the NFL and CW Sports reveals what Kelce said to Swift as they celebrated on the field after his team took home the Lombardi trophy.

"Thank you for coming, baby," he says.

"I can't believe that," she replies, hugging him. "How did you do that?"

"Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming," he says. "Thank you for making it halfway across the world." Here, Kelce is referring to Swift's journey from Tokyo, where her “Eras Tour” stop wrapped Feb. 10, to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl Feb. 11.

He goes on to ask Swift if watching the game was "electric."

"It was unbelievable," she replies.

Kelce and Swift on the field after the Chiefs beat out the 49ers on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Erick W. Rasco / Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Fransisco 49ers on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Swift sat in a box with her parents and the Kelce family, as well as a slew of her famous friends like Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey.

Swift, during the game, was seen chugging a beer and reacting expressively with her friends.

After the game and the on-field celebration, the Chiefs and their crew relocated to a Las Vegas club to keep the party going. Swift posted a TikTok revealing that she thought the after-party would be family-friendly so she brought her parents along.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” she captioned a video on TikTok on Feb. 12.

“It’s a friends and family party, they said. Bring your parents, they said,” she put in text on the video of her parents in the club as Ludacris plays in the background. She ended the clip by jokingly grimacing at the camera.

At another point in the evening, Swift and Kelce were spotted singing her hit "Love Story" to each other. In an email to TODAY.com, Wynn Las Vegas confirmed that Swift and Kelce stayed out until 5:15 a.m.