Did Taylor Swift predict her relationship with Travis Kelce back in 2009?

Musical legend. Icon. Fortuneteller. Is there no end to what Taylor Swift can do?

A resurfaced 2009 interview the "Cruel Sumer" singer gave to Glamour magazine hints at her current relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift, who was 19 at the time, was asked how she envisions a relationship.

"It’s always going to be long-distance, even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville," she said.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. Charlie Riedel / AP

"I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me. It feels like it would involve more scheduling, and I already deal with a lot of scheduling in my life. Of course, if I met somebody who was worth it, I would probably stop thinking that way!"

Those words seem prescient, in hindsight, given how Swift has attended multiple Chiefs games this season and how Kelce flew to South America to see Swift perform in Buenos Aires, where she gave him a special shoutout.

Swift also addressed the possibility of dating someone who is as successful as she is.

"I think it’s more a question of confidence," she said. "I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control. It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's jet-setting relationship took them to New York City on Oct. 15, 2023. Gotham / Getty Images

Last year, Swift and Kelce turned out to be the most-hyped pairing since peanut butter met jelly, a romance that may very well have been written in the stars.

Their courtship dates back to last summer when Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast that he tried to give Swift his phone number when he saw her at her "Eras Tour" in Kansas City, Missouri.

After that, she says they began spending time together.

“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told Time magazine in a story after it named her its Person of the Year.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, react while watching the Chiefs take on the the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 3, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Stacy Revere / Getty Images

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date,” Swift explained.

While Swift has become as much of a staple at Chiefs games as long throws from Patrick Mahomes, it remains to be seen if she will be on hand for the team's upcoming playoff game. While the Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and the conference's No. 3 seed, it's unclear yet who or when they will play.

Interestingly, the Chiefs have not been as crisp as they have been in recent seasons. They jumped out to a 6-1 start, but are only 4-5 in their last nine games. Kelce has also not scored a touchdown since the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.

The team's regular season concludes Jan. 7 when it travels to Los Angeles to battle the Chargers.