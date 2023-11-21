Eagles couldn’t help themselves by making a Taylor Swift reference after win over Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles are celebrating their win on "Monday Night Football" against the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparent nod to Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

Following their game on Nov. 20, the Eagles posted a photo on their social media accounts of a Swift-inspired friendship bracelet in honor of the team's big win.

The bracelet, which was decorated with green beads, read, "Eagles win."

On Swift's "Eras Tour," fans have been making friendship bracelets and trading them with other concertgoers.

The Eagles made a reference to the tour in their caption, writing, "In our winning era."

Swift, who was born in Pennsylvania, has previously stated that she's an Eagles fan.

However, since she's been dating Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs, Swift has been showing up to his games and cheering him on from a luxury box.

Although fans hoped that Swift would make an appearance at the Chiefs' big showdown in Kansas City against the Eagles, the pop star did not attend the game.

After postponing her “Eras Tour” performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Nov. 18, Swift rescheduled the concert for Nov. 20. She missed out on seeing Kelce playing against his brother, Jason, a center for the Eagles.

Swift has shown her support for Kelce and the Chiefs at a handful of games this season. David Eulitt / Getty Images

The last NFL game that Swift attended was Kelce and the Chiefs' Oct. 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos.

At the game, Swift was photographed sitting next to Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, wearing a black tank top and red Chiefs jacket from Erin Andrews’ Wear brand.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Donna Kelce was wearing the same orange TODAY friendship bracelet that Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb gave her when she stopped by the studio on Oct. 6.