March 11, 2019, 4:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Sarah Michelle Gellar is slaying this whole throwback thing.

The actress posted a tribute to her classic TV show, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” on Sunday, which marked the 22nd anniversary of the series’ premiere.

“Clearly March is a huge month in my life. 22 years ago today, the show that changed my life, debuted on a little known network, the wb,” she wrote.

“To everyone that took a chance on me and this show, thank you. And to all the fans, that watched from the beginning and to those just discovering, thank you for keeping this show and this character relevant. I am eternally grateful to be your chosen one. (Even though I was originally chosen to be Cordelia lol).”

Michelle Trachtenberg, who played Buffy's sister Dawn, commented on the post, writing, "You slayed too much to ever be anyone but Buffy. I'm happy to have been the chosen sister to your iconic role."

Sarah Michelle Gellar during the first season of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" in 1997. Alamy

Last year Gellar, 41, honored the show’s anniversary by sharing some candid photos of her and the cast.

The series, which was based on the 1992 film of the same name that starred Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry, ran for seven seasons before signing off in 2003. It helped make stars out of Gellar, Seth Green and David Boreanaz, who went on to star on his own spinoff, “Angel,” which aired from 1999-2004.

As for Gellar’s line that “March is a huge month in my life,” she may be referring to the fact it’s also the month when her movie “Cruel Intentions” came out. She recently celebrated that film’s anniversary as well.

"Well 20 years later I may be even more proud of this film," she wrote. "Not very often do you get to be a part of cinema, that holds the test of time."

Gellar has remained in touch with her co-stars, wishing Reese Witherspoon a happy birthday last year in a "Cruel Intentions"-themed throwback photo.

More recently, she's applauded Selma Blair for how Blair has handled her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.