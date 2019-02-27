Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 5:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Sarah Michelle Gellar showered her longtime friend Selma Blair with support, applauding the way her “Cruel Intentions” co-star has taken on her challenging battle with multiple sclerosis.

Geller took to Instagram to speak about Blair’s very busy week, which started with her first public appearance since announcing her diagnosis and a pair of media interviews.

Selma Blair hit the red carpet Sunday for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and her first public appearance since revealing she has multiple sclerosis. Getty Image

“To say I’m proud, would be a gross understatement,” Geller wrote in the caption of a photo of Blair dressed up for the Vanity Fair Oscar party Sunday night. “When I have a cold, I want to hide from the world under my covers. But not Selma. She is facing this diagnosis, the way she faces everything, with dignity, grace and head on.”

Geller, 41, has been friends with Blair, 46, since the pair starred together in the 1999 movie “Cruel Intentions.”

Blair and Gellar at the 2000 MTV Movie Awards. Ron Galella, Ltd. / WireImage

“I know the support and encouragement that she has received on this platform has truly been a source of strength for her,” Geller wrote in her most recent post Monday. “This is not an easy journey, but Selma will not let this define her.”

Over the weekend, Blair made her way down the red carpet at Sunday's Vanity Fair Oscar party with a cane inscribed with her monogram and featuring a pink diamond. It was her first public appearance since Blair revealed in October that she had been diagnosed with MS.

A television interview Blair conducted days before the Oscars then aired Tuesday, the same day Vanity Fair posted an interview in which she discussed why she wants to be open about the challenges of living with MS.

“There’s no tragedy for me,” she told the magazine for its March issue. “I’m happy, and if I can help anyone be more comfortable in their skin, it’s more than I’ve ever done before.”