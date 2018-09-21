Sarah Michelle Gellar tried on her 1999 Emmys dress — and it still fits!

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is throwing back to the ‘90s in the best way!

The actress, 41, recently tried on the dress she wore for the 1999 Emmy Awards, and it still fit perfectly.

Here’s her wearing the dress back in 1999, during her “Buffy” days.

Timeless style. WireImage

And here she is modeling the sleek Vera Wang gown nearly two decades later.

“This is my favorite dress I’ve ever worn to the Emmys,” Gellar wrote on Instagram. (Press play to watch the full video.)

Gellar may look practically identical to her 22-year-old self in the dress, but she did switch up her footwear.

She polished off her 1999 look with a long, blond ponytail and color-coordinated jewelry. WireImage

While she wore strappy sandals with the dress back in 1999, this time around she slipped into a cozy pair of Ugg slippers.

“Okay, I’m Emmy ready,” she joked, pointing at her Uggs (which were perfect for her plans to watch the Emmys on her couch this year).

This isn’t the first time Gellar has given fans a glimpse of her ‘90s style. Back in July, she posted a teenage throwback photo of her outfit at the 1995 Daytime Emmys, when she won an award for her work on “All My Children.”

She poked fun at her classic ‘90s hairdo.

“Please note the huge self inflicted burn on my forehead. One more reason why my career as a hairdresser never took off,” she captioned the photo. (For the record, she looked adorable.)

But no matter how she feels about some of her ‘90s looks, Gellar’s gorgeous Emmys dress has clearly stood the test of time!