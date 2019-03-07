Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 7, 2019, 3:10 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Selma Blair posted a throwback photo of herself Thursday to reflect on “the now” that she fully embraces.

The Instagram picture shows the actress enjoying dinner outdoors one summer evening in Miami. Blair said she was experiencing the debilitating systems of multiple sclerosis at the time but had yet to be diagnosed.

“My flare was already hitting. I didn’t know what was happening. But I sat outside and had a gorgeous dinner with my dear friend,” she wrote in the caption to the photo, in which her long hair is pulled back in a ponytail.

“All we have is right now. This. Is the past. But I remember knowing to just feel the warmth in the breeze. The gift of this trip. Under the table my leg was dead. I couldn’t stay awake and my right hand couldn’t find my mouth. But I was happy.”

Blair, 46, revealed last October that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, she said the diagnosis came as a relief after years of fending off puzzling symptoms that often were dismissed by doctors.

She described how MS has made it difficult to control her movements and affected her vision and speech. She said she cut her hair off because she could no longer raise her arms to brush it.

She also described how her 7-year-old son, Arthur, had taken to curling up alongside her “to make sure I’m still here inside.”

Blair mentioned that Arthur was beside her as she wrote her latest Instagram post.

“My son is asleep next to me. I hear his breathing. That of a tender soul, a young boy who will wake full of energy,” she said. “I am going to curl up next to him. Cause that is what this wonderful life can bring. The now. The now I love. So... goodnight. 💓💓💓. #now #twinkle”

The throwback post comes nearly two weeks after Blair made her first public appearance since revealing her MS diagnosis, making her way down the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with a custom-made cane.