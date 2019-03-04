Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 4, 2019, 6:20 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Luke Perry, who became a television sensation in the 1990s as one of the stars of "Beverly Hills, 90210," died Monday at age 52.

A spokesperson for the actor confirmed the news with a statement to TODAY.

"Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time," the statement read.

Perry rose to fame in the '90s as one of the popular cast members of "Beverly Hills, 90210." Alamy Stock Photo

Perry shot to fame playing bad boy Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills, 90210" from 1990-1995. The actor returned to the series again in 1998 until 2000.

More recently, Perry starred as Fred Andrews, the father of Archie Andrews, on the CW series "Riverdale." The executive producers of "Riverdale" released a statement Monday on the loss of the "beloved member" of the show's family.

"Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all," the statement read. "A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Perry with his "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty in 1995. Shutterstock

Perry was hospitalized on Feb. 27 after suffering a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

On the same day that Perry was rushed to the hospital, Fox announced a reboot of "Beverly Hills, 90210," featuring several of Perry's former co-stars.