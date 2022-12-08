Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare wedding photos in new doc

The world watched Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle get married in 2018. ceremony. In the new six-part docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the couple shares images that the public hasn't seen.

One of the photos revealed in the docuseries is a casual pose rendered in black-and-white, and captured by photographer Alexi Lubormiski.

In the photo, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 38 and 41, respectively, sit on the floor surrounded by flower girls and pageboys.

The Duke and Duchess pose with their flower girls and pageboys on their wedding day in 2018. Netflix

Harry smiles at George, the eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate. To the right of Meghan (and the left in the photo), George's younger sister Charlotte grins.

The teaser-trailer also debuted photos from the couple's wedding reception.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dancing at their wedding reception. Netflix

The documentary series opens with a message to viewers: “This is a firsthand account of Harry and Meghan’s story, told with never before seen personal archive.” The Sussexes’ production company, Archewell Productions, is one of three producers on the project.

The first three episodes of the docuseries have been released since Dec. 8 on Netflix, with three more episodes to come.

Thus far, Harry and Meghan have touched on multiple aspects of their relationship — including how they met via Instagram and how Harry enlisted the help of dozens of white roses when he proposed. Harry also says that Meghan reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry meeting fans on October 30, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple has opened up about their romance in the past, particularly in their candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. The documentary is another glimpse into the couple's life, before and after they stepped back from the royal family in 2020.