A moment to remember.

In Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle's new docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” the couple talked about their lives together and recalled their romantic 2017 engagement.

In the Netflix docuseries, which was produced by three production companies, including Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, Harry revealed why he decided to pop the question to Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement. Samir Hussein / WireImage

“From my perspective, I fell head over heels in love with her because my heart told me that she was the one I was going to spend the rest of my life with,” the Duke of Sussex said.

“And then, once I got to know her even more, my head then told me, ‘Well, she’s absolutely perfect for the role as well,’” Harry continued.

The prince noted that finding someone as great as Meghan to be his wife felt like he was “finding a needle in a haystack,” so the only thing left to do was to propose to her. But Harry explained that he had to wait to get engaged to Meghan because he had to ask for permission from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, first.

“I couldn’t do it outside the U.K.,” he added.

However, when Harry popped the question to Meghan, he almost ruined the surprise because of her cleverness. When he popped a bottle of Champagne, Meghan immediately knew that something was up.

She was like, ‘You don’t drink Champagne. What’s the occasion?’” he recalled of the moment. “I was like, ‘I don’t know. I just had it laying around here, whatever.’”

Harry then detailed how he proposed to Meghan in the “North Garden” and he said that he used 15 electric candles for the occasion. But even though he knew that Meghan loved him and had moved her dog over to the U.K., he still didn’t know that she would say yes.

“Of course, I got down on one knee,” he said. “Of course, I did.”

“He’s down on one knee and I was like, ‘Yes!’ I was so joyful and excited. I was like, ‘Ah we’re doing this,’” Meghan recalled herself saying at the time.

In a photo that the couple shared of the engagement, you can see Harry proposing to Meghan on bended knee while they’re surrounded by candles outside. There was also a bouquet of white flowers placed in front of Meghan.

Meghan Markle recalls Prince Harry's romantic proposal. Netflix

“They were so happy,” Meghan’s friend Lucy Fraser said in the docuseries.