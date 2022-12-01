Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get personal in first teaser for new Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are providing a personal look at their life together in the teaser for their upcoming Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan."

The teaser, which dropped Dec. 1, opens with them being asked why they wanted to make the documentary before a series of black-and-white photographs splash across the screen. The featured shots include the couple smiling at each other while under an umbrella, sitting in a field while Harry strums a guitar, dancing at a party and canoodling in a photo booth.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry says over an image of Meghan with her head in her hand while she holds a phone.

Then, another picture appears of Harry’s brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, sitting in front of Harry and Meghan at a service. That gives way to a pensive, close-up shot of Meghan alone in a hat, staring straight ahead.

The documentary will give viewers a look into the the trials and tribulations faced by the former Meghan Markle. Netflix

The tense, dramatic music grows in power as more images of the couple appears, depicting the struggles they have endured, including a throng of paparazzi, suggesting the pressures they face from the media.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family,” Harry says before a blitzkrieg of photos are sped up on the screen.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, share a sweet moment. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meg / Netflix

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Meghan asks as the trailer draws to a close.

The documentary is directed by two-time Oscar nominee and two-time Emmy winner Liz Garbus. There is no release date for the series, which Netflix promises will take viewers behind the scenes of the couple’s life.

The documentary also captures a moment when the couple enjoyed some hijunks. Netflix

“In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” the streaming service said in a release.

“Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

“‘Harry & Meghan’ is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history,” Netflix added.

The trailer comes out as Prince William and the former Kate Middleton visit Boston, their first visit since Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020. No plans have been announced about whether the siblings will reunite while on this side of the Atlantic.