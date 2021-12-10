IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are all grown up in family Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared new family photo featuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

By Ree Hines

Consider this an early Christmas present from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to royal watchers around the world.

On Friday, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton posted a new family photo to their Instagram account, and it offers a sweet glimpse of them surrounded by their children.

“Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card 🎄,” the caption shared alongside the photo read.

As for the picture itself, it shows William and the former Kate Middleton seated in the center, beaming as all three of their kids — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — showcase matching smiles of their own.

But while this photo is new to fans of the British royals, it was actually taken a while back and far from their U.K. home.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” read a statement released by Kensington Palace. “The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Jordan earlier this year.”

