Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are giving fans an inside look into their lives with their new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan."

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Netflix released the teaser trailer for the six-part documentary series, showing never-before-seen photos of the couple.

At one point in the trailer, Harry says, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors” as a picture of the former Meghan Markle with her head down is shown.

Although Harry and Meghan have opened up about their romance before in their candid interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the documentary is positioning itself as an even more intimate glimpse into their love story, especially after they stepped back” as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan says in the trailer.

Here's everything TODAY knows about the upcoming "Harry & Meghan" documentary series.

When will 'Harry & Meghan' be released?

Despite dropping the trailer, Netflix has yet to announce the release date for "Harry & Meghan." The trailer indicated it's "coming soon," however.

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Netflix

How can I watch 'Harry & Meghan'?

The series will be premiering worldwide exclusively on Netflix.

What will it be about?

Well, for one, it won't be a reality TV show. Meghan made a point of distinguishing between the two mediums in an interview with The Cut: "As Meghan explains, there’s a difference between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries."

“The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she said.

Who directed the documentary series?

In "The Cut" story, Meghan said that she tapped Liz Garbus to direct the project — but wouldn't share much else.

"What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey,” she said. “I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on 'Pearl.'”

"Pearl" was an animated series meant to premiere on Netflix that Meghan was producing. In the show, a girl named Pearl travels through time and meets important women from history, per Vanity Fair. The series was nixed in 2022, per Deadline.

In an October cover story with Variety, Meghan spoke more about her docuseries with Harry and said that it was "nice" she was able to trust Garbus, a "seasoned director" whose work she has "long admired" with their story.

"Even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens," she said.

"It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on 'Suits,' it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun," Meghan said.