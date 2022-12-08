Harry and Meghan first met on Instagram after he saw her with a dog-ears filter

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, may not have had a typical courtship in many ways, but like plenty of couples, they met online.

In their new Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they first connected after seeing each other’s Instagram accounts.

“Meghan and I met over Instagram,” Harry said in a joint interview with his wife. “I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat.”

In the video, the former Meghan Markle was making a goofy face while using a dog-ears filter.

“I was like, who is that?” Prince Harry recalled.

Harry apparently reached out to their mutual friend who had posted the video, and the friend then messaged Meghan.

The documentary shared the text the friend sent to Meghan at the time, which read, “I put our snapchat on Instagram and Prince Haz follow me (he’s a friend) he called me last night dying to meet you … I might just have to set you up.”

At first, Meghan said she didn’t understand who “Prince Haz” was.

“I said, who’s that?” she recalled, smiling.

Then she asked if she could see the prince’s private Instagram feed.

“That, to me, was the best barometer,” she said. “So I went through and it was just, like, beautiful photography and all these environmental shots, and this time he was spending in Africa.”

She also reflected on how unexpected their meeting was — and revealed her sweet nickname for her husband.

“I had a career, I had my life, I had my path, and then came H!” she said. “I mean, talk about a plot twist.”

Harry and Meghan shared this story in the first episode of their six-part Netflix docuseries, which was co-created by their own production company, Archewell Productions.