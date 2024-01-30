Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce shared an emotional embrace as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game in Baltimore on Jan. 28.

Swift's close friend Keleigh Teller shared a TikTok video Jan. 30 that was filled with behind-the-scenes footage shot inside the suite where she and Swift watched the game along with friends and family of Swift's boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In one cute scene in the video, Swift can be seen embracing Kylie Kelce, who's married to Travis Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. The two women jumped up and down in excitement, presumably after one of the Chief's exciting touchdowns.

Swift can also be seen posing with her beau’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and grabbing Jason Kelce’s hand in celebration.

Teller, who’s married to actor Miles Teller, set the footage to Swift’s song “You’re on Your Own, Kid.”

"Alright #chiefskingdom one more since you're so kind !! I'm new here," she captioned the clip, including the hashtags #tayvisnation, #chiefs and #superbowl58.

The devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan added, "We still love you eagles," tagging Kylie Kelce.

The Chiefs beat the Ravens 17-10, earning them a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. The team will take on the San Francisco 49ers at the game on Feb. 11.

After the Chiefs’ victory, Swift met up with Travis Kelce on the field, where the couple hugged and kissed.

On Jan. 29, Teller posted an earlier montage video from the game on TikTok that showed Swift and Kylie Kelce's sweet hug from another angle.

“I said remember this moment T Kylie and i bleed green but were out, so chiefs nation,” Teller captioned it.

She also shared several photos from the game in her Instagram story, including one that showed her and Swift hugging and another of her posing with Kylie Kelce. She wrote on that one, "My girl @kykelce."