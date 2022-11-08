Chris Evans named People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive

Say hello to People's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive.

Chris Evans was announced as the magazine's hunk of the year on late Monday, Nov. 7. The 41-year-old actor, known for his famous role of Captain America, joked that his “mom will be so happy.”

“She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about,” he told People.

Chris Evans at the premiere of Lionsgate's "Knives Out" on Nov. 14, 2019 in Westwood, California. Amanda Edwards / WireImage,

His mom told the magazine that she was “not surprised at all” to hear her son won the title.

“Our family will be beside themselves,” she told People.

The Boston native can be seen on the cover of the magazine in a dirt-stained white t-shirt and jeans, giving off a suave look.

"This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” he joked, adding that it's “a weird form of humble bragging.”

“Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he added. “It’s ripe for harassment.”

When asked how he feels about using "sexy" to describe himself, he said, “It’s something that as I become old and saggy I can look back on and say ‘I remember then…’ I’m lucky to be in the discussion in any capacity.”

It's been a big year for Evans who starred in the "Toy Story" spin-off, "Lightyear" and Netflix's "Gray Man," opposite Ryan Gosling. While he's said goodbye to his Marvel superhero days, next year he'll star in three movies, including "Ghosted" for AppleTV+, "Pain Hustlers" and "Red One" with 2016's Sexiest Man Alive, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The actor, whose career spans 22 years, noted that at the moment the most enjoyable part of his work is “feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return.”

Evans takes over the title from the 2021 Sexiest Man Alive, Paul Rudd. Other previous winners include Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Idris Elba, Blake Shelton, David Beckham and Chris Hemsworth, to name a few. The outlet has been handing out the award since 1985, when Mel Gibson was first picked for the title.