Beyoncé is 'deeply thankful', 'overwhelmed' as 'Renaissance' becomes No. 1 movie

Beyoncé is in the middle of a Renaissance.

"Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé," which opened in AMC Theaters on Dec. 1, is the latest installment of her "Renaissance" era and is now the No. 1 movie in the country, per IMDb, raking in $22 million on opening weekend.

The concert film scored 97% on Rotten Tomatoes' "Tomatometer" and a perfect 100% on its audience score.

The "Cuff It" singer posted a long statement on Instagram Dec. 6, thanking her supporters and the people who helped make this achievement possible.

"I am so deeply thankful to AMC and every team member who worked so hard on this film," she wrote. "I just can’t thank all of you enough for your support. It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because of the short turn around time. I practically slept in the edit, color, and mix sessions. The race against time continued in order to get this film out so quickly. But it was so worth all the grind."

The film is a combination of footage from her worldwide tour for the Grammy-winning 2022 album, “Renaissance,” and behind-the-scenes insights. The tour generated roughly $4.5 billion for the U.S. economy, The New York Times estimated.

The album and tour were heralded as championing house music, Black people and the LGBTQ+ community. In addition to including footage from her concerts, the film gives viewers a look into her life backstage as she interacts with her family.

"I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from my Hive," Beyoncé said of the response to her film from her fanbase, called the BeyHive. Fans dressed up to see her concert, and many brought the same energy to theaters.

"And WOW! I am so touched and encouraged by the incredible reviews!!! I love seeing everyone all dressed up in their most opulent lewks in the theaters. The mute challenges still happening, even in the theater!! Y’all are cracking me up. Please keep that energy going. I can’t wait to see what else yall do," she siad.

She also acknowledged people outside of her fanbase, thanking them for giving her a chance by seeing the movie.

"I also love seeing the positive take aways from people who were not my fans or didn’t yet know my story," she said. "The people who had no interest in seeing my shows who have now gained a deeper understanding and respect for all it takes to be a RENAISSANCE woman."

Beyoncé said the work is "never finished" for her, but she's sitting in this moment of success.

"I pray I continue to make something that lifts all of y’all up the way you continue to lift me up," she said. "While I’m often critical and feel my art is never finished, the pendulum swings. I feel gratitude. 'We did it.' We have the #1 movie in the country! And a 💯 on Rotten Tomatoes. And it’s because of you and your support! I humbly thank you."