Beyoncé's 'Cuff It' has people longing for a dance floor

"Renaissance," Beyoncé's seventh studio album, was designed to make you dance. In an open letter to fans, Beyoncé told fans she hoped the album would inspire them to "release the wiggle." She said, "I hope you find joy in this music."

And while each of the 16 songs are getting reactions from fans, "Cuff It," the album's fourth song, is being hailed as one of the album's most immediate, visceral hits — a kind of "can't help but grin when you listen," "can't help but dance" song.

The disco-infused song, co-written with Nile Rodgers (a legendary producer who worked on "Get Lucky," "I'm Coming Out," and more) debuted at number one on the Apple Music Charts, and has been deemed an "instant party classic" by fans.

In addition to the song itself, fans are applauding the seamless transition between "Cuff It," "Energy," and "Break My Soul."

But where "Break My Soul" was all about the freedom of unshackling yourself from, say, a job, "Cuff It" is about the freedom of fun, sung from the perspective of a night out that's about to begin.

"Bet you you’ll see far / Bet you you’ll see stars / Bet you you’ll elevate / Bet you you’ll meet God," Beyoncé says, as if she's predicting what's about to go down.

The track has people wishing they could go to a dance floor.

“I need to hear ‘Cuff It’ while sweaty in the middle of the dance floor or while skating,” one social media user tweeted.

Listeners' wishes for a crowded, sweaty room are being tempered by the COVID-19 pandemic and monkeypox outbreak. "2 competing pandemics keeping me from being sweaty on someone’s dance floor vibing to #RENAISSANCE is…oppressive," one tweeted.

"Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson echoed the sentiment, writing, "Wow reallllly want to go out and dance tonight but also reallllly afraid of all the viruses.."

Then again, maybe the lyrics of "Cuff It" can be a guide for when to dance to "Cuff It:" "Anywhere, anytime / I don't care, I don't mind."

The lyrics to "Cuff It" in full

I feel like falling in love

I’m in the mood to f--- something up

I need some drink in my cup, hey

I’m in the mood to f--- something up

I wanna go missing

I need a prescription

I wanna go higher

Can I sit on top of you?

I wanna go where nobody’s been

Have you ever had fun like this?

[Chorus]

We gon’ f--- up the night, black lights

Spaceships fly, yeah (Spaceships fly)

Unapologetic when we f--- up the night, f--- up the night

We gettin’ f---ed up tonight

We gon’ f--- up the night

Bet you you’ll see far

Bet you you’ll see stars

Bet you you’ll elevate

Bet you you’ll meet God

‘Cause I feel like falling in love

I’m in the mood to f--- something up

‘Cause we gon’ f--- up the night

What’s in these four walls? You sexy, my love (Turn it up)

Don’t miss this roll call, is you here or what? (Roll it up)

Show up, show up (Show up, show up), Po’ up, po’ up, oh (Po’ up, po’ up)

You’ Mr. Nasty, I’ll clean it up

Go where nobody’s been (Go where nobody’s been)

Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun? Yeah)

I wanna go missing, I need a prescription

I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you?

We gon’ f--- up the night, black lights

Spaceships fly, yeah (Spaceships fly)

Unapologetic when we f--- up the night (Funk it up, funk it up), f--- up tonight

We gettin’ f---ed up tonight

We gon’ f--- up the night

Bet you you’ll see far

Bet you you’ll see stars

Bet you you’ll elevate

Bet you you’ll meet God

‘Cause I feel like falling in love

I’m in the mood to f--- somethin’ up

We gon’ f--- up the night

Hypersonic, sex erotic

On my body, boy, you got it

Hit them ‘draulics while I ride it

Got me actin’ hella thotty

So excited, so exotic

I’m a seasoned professional

Squeeze it, don’t let it go

Tease it, no self control

I got time today

Oh, I

I can’t wait to come out and play

Oh, yeah, you

Come and cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, baby

While I buss it, buss it, buss it for you, baby

Ooh, baby

Anywhere, anytime

I don’t mind, I don’t mind

(I don’t mind)

For you (All for you)

I’m backing the truck up (Back that truck up)

For you (All for you, for you)

A bitch will get f---ed up (f--- you up)

For you (All for you)

I’m putting my cup up (Put my cup up, yeah)

For you (All for you)

‘Cause we gon’ f--- up the night

Take flight, blinding lights

f--- it up, f--- it up, f--- it up

(Unapologetic when we f--- up the night)

Bet you you’ll see stars

Bet you you’ll go far

Bet you you’ll levitate

Bet you you’ll meet God

Party people, roll up!

We gon’ f--- up the night (Yeah)

Spaceships fly

f--- it up, f--- it up