All the songs that made it into 'Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé' — and the ones that were cut

On Dec. 1, Beyhive members across the globe will get to watch Beyoncé bring her world tour to theaters in her new movie, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.”

The concert film, which the legendary performer also directed, had its world premiere on Nov. 25 in Los Angeles. TODAY Editorial Director Arianna Davis was one of the many guests who glided down the “chrome carpet” and into a theater where they watched the movie alongside its star.

Davis wrote an essay about the magical event and seeing Beyoncé in person. And after the top-secret screening, she also shared some of the biggest revelations from the film, including the question many fans have been asking: What's in the "Renaissance" film's set list — and what songs were cut?

Find out which performances you can expect to sing and dance to below.

Which songs were cut from the movie?

Just like her summer tour, “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” features some of the music icon’s biggest hits from her seven albums. But the film also includes documentary-style footage and interviews with Beyoncé, her family and her team, meaning that a few tracks couldn’t fit into two-hours-and-48-minute runtime.

The set list for the concert film excludes the beloved ballad “1+1.” Three tracks from the “4” album, “I Care” “Rather Die Young” and “Love on Top,” were cut, too.

Fans also shouldn’t expect to see some of the transitions that appeared on stage as Beyoncé made quick changes into her elaborate chrome outfits.

However, covers like “River Deep, Mountain High” by Ike and Tina Turner, Donna Summer’s “Love to Love You Baby” and the Diana Ross “Love Hangover” intermission did make the final cut.

What is the full “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé” set list?

Here is the complete setlist for the “Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé,” in order, according to Davis:

“Dangerously in Love 2”

“Flaws and All”

“I’m That Girl”

“Cozy”

“Alien Superstar”

“Lift Off”

“Cuff It” (with "Sweet Dream" sample)

“Energy”

“Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)”

“Formation”

“Diva”

“Run the World (Girls)”

“My Power” with Blue Ivy Carter

“Black Parade” with Blue Ivy Carter

“Savage” with Megan Thee Stallion

“Partition”

“Church Girl”

“Get Me Bodied”

“Before I Let Go”

“Crazy in Love”

“River Deep, Mountain High” (Ike and Tina Turner cover)

“Love Hangover” (a Diana Ross Intermission)

“Plastic Off the Sofa”

“Virgo’s Groove”

“Naughty Girl/Love to Love You Baby” (Donna Summer cover)

“Move”

“Heated”

“Kitty Kat”

“Thique”

“All Up in Your Mind”

“Drunk in Love”

“America Has a Problem” with Kendrick Lamar

“Pure/Honey”

“Summer Renaissance”

Are there any surprise songs?

Yes! The music superstar added her hit “Drunk in Love” to the concert film, Davis confirmed.

Beyoncé only performed the 2013 track, which is from her self-titled fifth studio album, at select dates on her world tour. Now, all members of the Beyhive will get the opportunity to see her belt the sultry song on the big screen.

She also included footage from her special performance of the “America Has a Problem” remix with Kendrick Lamar. The Grammy-winning rapper joined Beyoncé on stage during her birthday show on Sept. 4 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

And if you're a true member of the BeyHive, Davis says you might just catch a special surprise during the end credits.