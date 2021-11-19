Is the Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson romance officially on?

In a year full of surprises, this is a pairing no one saw coming!

Speculation has been mounting for weeks now that romance has blossomed between Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson. While TODAY has not confirmed their relationship, new photos have surfaced that do seem to suggest that the reality star and “Saturday Night Live” cast member are more than friends.

In several photos shared by the Daily Mail, Kardashian West, 41, and Davidson, 28, are seen holding hands as they walked around in Palm Springs, California. Davidson also appeared to be wearing plaid pajama bottoms from Kardashian West’s Skims collection.

The dating rumors began after Kardashian West hosted “SNL” in October, when she and Davidson shared a quick smooch during an “Aladdin”-themed skit.

A few weeks after that “SNL” episode, they were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. A source told People at the time that they were “just friends,” but nevertheless, the internet quickly went into overdrive discussing their possible romance.

Further fueling the speculation, Davidson spent his 28th birthday with Kardashian West and her mom, Kris Jenner, joined by rapper Flavor Flav.

Davidson once again sported fleece pajamas from Kardashian West’s SKIMS loungewear line, coordinating with the rest of the family.

People are fascinated by their possible romance, including TODAY's fourth hour co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"Their fingers were interlaced, which is a clue," Hoda recently mused.

"She's in New York, they're going to dinner. Something has to be going on," Jenna said.

Davidson remained coy about all the rumors during a recent appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

He was there to promote his new animated show, “The Freak Brothers,” on the streaming app Tubi. But of course, Meyers also had to ask him the question on everyone's mind.

"I want to address something," the late-night host said. "I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor. You’ve been reading a lot about it in the press."

Davidson acknowledged there was something he wanted to talk about.

"There’s a lot of people I walk by," he said. "People are, like, whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me."

He seemed on the verge of spilling all the details, but then he continued, "It is true — I do have a show on Tubi coming out."

Over the past few years, Davidson has been linked romantically to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor and writer Cazzie David.

Earlier this year, Kardashian West filed for divorce from her husband, Ye, formally known as Kanye West.