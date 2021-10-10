Kim Kardashian West is certainly no stranger to television, and last night, when the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut, she ambitiously appeared in almost every single sketch.

From the opening monologue, where she roasted her past, family and divorce from Kanye West, to a spoof commercial for her shapewear line, Skims, the 40-year-old beauty mogul was not afraid to poke fun at herself throughout this season's second episode. Here are some of the funniest times she did just that.

The monologue

Kardashian West’s monologue included some hilarious digs at her family — and herself. Right off the bat, she addressed the elephant in the room: What qualified her for the "SNL" hosting gig in the first place?

“I know, I’m surprised to see me here, too,” she quipped before going to joke about her 2007 sex tape. "When they asked, I was like, 'You want me to host? Why? I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time.’"

"Actually, I only had that one movie come out and no one told me it was even premiering,” she added. “It must have slipped my mom's mind."

At the end of the monologue, she also poked fun at her relationship with West, whom she filed for divorce from in February after six years of marriage.

"I've been very blessed in this life and I'm grateful for everything. Honestly, all the ups, all the downs,” she said. “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

“Jasmine and Aladdin”

Kardashian West and Pete Davidson took on the Disney classic “Aladdin” and enjoyed a magic carpet ride. Davidson as Aladdin expressed some of his insecurities to Kardashian West's Jasmine, though she misinterpreted his worries for self-consciousness about his social status. And as any "Keeping Up" fan knows, social status is a common theme on the show.

At one point, Davidson asked, “Hey, out of curiosity, what were your other boyfriends like?”

“Well, I guess I dated a few athletes and some rappers, and I dated the king of Uganda for a while, and that was crazy,” she answered.

It's likely not a coincidence that Kardashian West's roster of exes includes multiple musicians and NFL stars, and at least one pro basketball player.

“The Dream Guy”

Kardashian West embraced her status as a single gal, playing Rochelle in a “Bachelorette” parody call “The Dream Guy.” Numerous celebrities made cameos as the men competing for her affection, including “Gossip Girl" star Chace Crawford, former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron, “SNL” alum Chris Rock, wrestler John Cena, NBA player Blake Griffin and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams.

Before revealing who she'd eliminate, Kardashian West addressed the group of suitors: “When I look at you all here, there is no doubt in my mind that my husband is in this room.”

“In fact, I wish that I could marry each and every one of you, but that would be way too many husbands,” she joked, seemingly alluding to her three previous marriages.

“Skims Commercial”

In a commercial spoof for her own company Skims, Kardashian West revealed her plans to break into a new market: shapewear for dogs with a line appropriately called “Skims for Thick Dogs.”

“I’m Kim Kardashian West. I’m a mother, millionaire, law student and billionaire, and also the proud owner of Skims shapewear products,” she introduced herself.

Kardashian West went on to talk about some of the features of the line, highlighting that Skims for Thick Dogs comes in “all of the classic Skims colors.” Then "SNL" cast member Kenan Thompson, playing the head designer at Skims, clarified, “Like beige, brown, and that’s it!”

“So stop wasting all of your money getting cosmetic surgery on your dog and just get Skims,” Kardashian West added.

An honorable mention goes to the “Freaky Friday”-inspired sketch called “The Switch” where Kardashian West and Aidy Bryant pretend to be each other for 24 hours without anyone else knowing. Bryant was a little hesitant to relinquish the social media star's glamorous lifestyle.

In another sketch titled "The People’s Kourt,” Kardashian West played her sister Kourtney, who, as an unenthused judge, attempted to solve inter-family disputes. In an especially memorable one, Khloe Kardashian as herself fought with Heidi Gardner as Kardashian West in a spoof of her Met Gala look.

