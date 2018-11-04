Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Pete Davidson is used to cracking jokes on "Saturday Night Live," but this past episode, the comedian got visibly choked up when he addressed his breakup with pop singer Ariana Grande, with whom he'd been engaged.

"SNL" cast member Davidson, 24, spoke about the very public split on the show's Weekend Update segment saying, "It's nobody's business and sometimes things just don't work out." He called Grande a "wonderful, strong person" and then ended the segment by saying, "now, please go vote on Tuesday."

Leading up to the show, Davidson had poked fun at his relationship drama, even doing a promo in which he jokingly proposes on the spot to musical guest Maggie Rogers (for the record, she declined).

Fans have been curious about Grande and Davidson's relationship since they had a whirlwind engagement shortly after they began to date. Last month, they called off their four-month-long engagement saying that the decision was mutual and that it was just bad timing.

It's been a tumultuous year for Grande, 25, who intriguingly dropped the single, "Thank U, Next" about 30 minutes before the SNL show. The song addresses her relationships with her exes, including a lyric about Davidson, as well as the late Mac Miller:

"Thought I’d end up with Sean, but he wasn’t a match, wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh, even almost got married, and for Pete I’m so thankful, wish I could say thank you to Malcolm, cause he was an angel."

In addition, Grande is still recovering from the trauma of the suicide bombing terrorist attack that occurred last year at her concert in Manchester, England that claimed the lives of 22 people.

We hope both Grande and Davidson are doing OK.