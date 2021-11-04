Hoda and Jenna are just as fascinated by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson as you are

Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson have been spotted hanging out multiple times since Kardashian West's stint hosting "Saturday Night Live," and TODAY's fourth hour co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are just as mystified by the pairing as the rest of us.

News of the reality star and comedian spending time together spread last week after People reported that the two were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster. Afterward, social media users had plenty of spirited reactions to the unexpected duo.

"Their fingers were interlaced, which is a clue," Hoda said on Thursday's show.

"Which is how you hold Joel's hand!" Jenna chimed in, referring to Hoda's fiancé.

The ladies also discussed another photo of Kardashian West, 41, outside a New York City private club, which she reportedly visited with Davidson, 27, and friends Wednesday night. Neither Kardashian West nor Davidson have publicly commented on the outings, but Jenna seemed to think that the proof is in the pictures.

"She's in New York, they're going to dinner. Something has to be going on," Jenna said.

"Maybe it is, and maybe it isn't," Hoda responded.

"Something is going on! She has children in LA. She is in New York going to dinner with him. I heard it was two nights in a row," Jenna said.

In recent years, Davidson has been linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David. Kardashian West, on the other hand, filed for divorce from West, her husband of six years, earlier this year, and the two share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Last month, Kardashian West and Davidson even shared a kiss during an "Aladdin"-themed skit on "SNL."

While pondering the pairing, Hoda and Jenna also started thinking about what attracts people to each other and influences a woman's taste in men.

"It seems to us Kim does not have a type when you look at her past guys," Jenna said. "She had that husband, Kris (Humphries), she had Kanye (West). I mean two 'K' names, that's something. And now Pete."

Hoda couldn't help but wonder how Davidson attracts so many different types of women, and she asked Jenna what her own "type" is.

"Funny, solid, I like a good guy even though I dated some bads. I like a good guy — funny and smart," Jenna said.

Hoda also shared her own criteria for a good match.

"I like a guy who is principled — really principled, that matters — a good sense of humor. I always like kind of tall and dark, but what I realize is that's not my type because I'm obviously with Joel and he is not those two things. He's a lot of other great things," she said. "But I think it's interesting: Sometimes you have chemistry with someone, and they're not at all what you think (they'd be)."