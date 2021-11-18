Pete Davidson celebrates birthday with Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner

Pete Davidson just rang in his 28th birthday with a few special friends.

The "Saturday Night Live" star celebrated his birthday with Kim Kardashian West, whom he's been spotted spending time with recently, and her mother, Kris Jenner, and rapper Flavor Flav was kind enough to share photographic evidence of the get-together.

The musician, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., posted two photos of the birthday celebration on his Instagram page Wednesday, including a group shot where he poses with the trio.

In one pic, Davidson sits on a couch while Kardashian West perches on the top next to him. Meanwhile, her mother and Flavor Flav stand close by and strike sassy poses. Jenner, Kardashian West and Davidson all sported matching plaid clothing.

"Celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson’s birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner 🥳🎂🎊👑⏰," Flavor Flav captioned the post.

The rapper, who is known for wearing a clock around his neck, also revealed that he lent the birthday boy his signature accessory.

"Pete,,, I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for,,, it lookz real good on you,,,, happy birthday," he wrote.

Dating rumors started swirling after Davidson and Kardashian West were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in October and social media users had some animated reactions to the unlikely pairing. TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager also weighed in on the potential pairing.

"She's in New York, they're going to dinner. Something has to be going on," Jenna said earlier this month.

"Maybe it is, and maybe it isn't," Hoda replied.

"Something is going on! She has children in LA. She is in New York going to dinner with him. I heard it was two nights in a row," Jenna added.

Davidson hinted at a relationship with Kardashian West during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" while chatting about his new Tubi animated show "The Freak Brothers" but didn't actually divulge any info.

"I want to address something," Meyers said to the comedian. "I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor. You’ve been reading a lot about it in the press."

"Yeah, you know I’ve been wanting to talk about this because ..." Davidson replied.

"Thank you. We appreciate you doing it here," Meyers said.

"There’s a lot of people I walk by," Davidson continued. "People are, like, whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me."

At this point, viewers thought the comedian was going to spill the beans about his relationship with Kardashian West but he played it coy and said, "But it is true — I do have a show on Tubi coming out."