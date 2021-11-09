IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Shop up to 74% off must-haves to make holiday hosting easier

Did Pete Davidson just address Kim Kardashian rumors in new interview?

The "Saturday Night Live" star's tongue-in-cheek responses on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" seemingly hinted at a relationship with the reality star.
Is "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson confirming a relationship with Kim Kardashian West or is he just really excited about his new animated show on the streaming service Tubi?
Is "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson confirming a relationship with Kim Kardashian West or is he just really excited about his new animated show on the streaming service Tubi?NBC, Getty Images
By Scott Stump

Pete Davidson seemingly played a game of "tell us you're dating Kim Kardashian without telling us you're dating Kim Kardashian" in an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday night.

The "Saturday Night Live" star was there to talk about his new animated show "The Freak Brothers" on the streaming service Tubi when he had an exchange with Meyers that appeared to allude to the sensation caused last month by viral photos of him holding hands with Kardashian West on a ride at California's Knott's Scary Farm.

"I want to address something," Meyers said. "I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor. You’ve been reading a lot about it in the press."

"Yeah, you know I’ve been wanting to talk about this because..." Davidson said.

"Thank you. We appreciate you doing it here," Meyers interjected.

"There’s a lot of people I walk by," Davidson said. "People are, like, whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me."

Hoda and Jenna are fascinated by Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Nov. 4, 202105:20

Davidson then smiled.

"But it is true — I do have a show on Tubi coming out," he said.

"The Tubi," Meyers joked.

"A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi," Davidson said. "It’s a real thing. Tubi."

"That’s exciting," Meyers replied.

"Thank you," a cagey Davidson said.

The scene captured at Knott's Scary Farm came after Kardashian West hosted "SNL" and even shared a kiss with Davidson during an “Aladdin”-themed skit on the show. Neither of them have publicly commented about any possible relationship.

Kardashian West filed for divorce earlier this year from her husband of six years, Kanye West, with whom she has four children.

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were like many fans last week when they wondered if the viral photos meant Davidson, 27, and Kardashian West, 41, were in an actual relationship. They also talked about another photo of Kardashian West outside a New York City private club that she reportedly visited with Davidson.

“She’s in New York, they’re going to dinner. Something has to be going on,” Jenna said.

“Maybe it is, and maybe it isn’t,” Hoda responded.

Kardashian West would be the latest high-profile girlfriend for Davidson, who previously has been linked to Ariana GrandeKate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Cazzie David.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a New Jersey-based freelancer who has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. He has tackled every assignment from interviewing astronauts on the International Space Station to prison inmates training service dogs for military veterans. 