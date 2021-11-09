Did Pete Davidson just address Kim Kardashian rumors in new interview?

Pete Davidson seemingly played a game of "tell us you're dating Kim Kardashian without telling us you're dating Kim Kardashian" in an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday night.

The "Saturday Night Live" star was there to talk about his new animated show "The Freak Brothers" on the streaming service Tubi when he had an exchange with Meyers that appeared to allude to the sensation caused last month by viral photos of him holding hands with Kardashian West on a ride at California's Knott's Scary Farm.

"I want to address something," Meyers said. "I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or a rumor. You’ve been reading a lot about it in the press."

"Yeah, you know I’ve been wanting to talk about this because..." Davidson said.

"Thank you. We appreciate you doing it here," Meyers interjected.

"There’s a lot of people I walk by," Davidson said. "People are, like, whispering, and, you know, making eyes at me."

Davidson then smiled.

"But it is true — I do have a show on Tubi coming out," he said.

"The Tubi," Meyers joked.

"A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi," Davidson said. "It’s a real thing. Tubi."

"That’s exciting," Meyers replied.

"Thank you," a cagey Davidson said.

The scene captured at Knott's Scary Farm came after Kardashian West hosted "SNL" and even shared a kiss with Davidson during an “Aladdin”-themed skit on the show. Neither of them have publicly commented about any possible relationship.

Kardashian West filed for divorce earlier this year from her husband of six years, Kanye West, with whom she has four children.

TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager were like many fans last week when they wondered if the viral photos meant Davidson, 27, and Kardashian West, 41, were in an actual relationship. They also talked about another photo of Kardashian West outside a New York City private club that she reportedly visited with Davidson.

“She’s in New York, they’re going to dinner. Something has to be going on,” Jenna said.

“Maybe it is, and maybe it isn’t,” Hoda responded.

Kardashian West would be the latest high-profile girlfriend for Davidson, who previously has been linked to Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor and Cazzie David.