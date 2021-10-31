Here are the funniest reactions to those viral photos of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

The internet has some thoughts about Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson’s recent outing.

People reported that on Friday, Oct. 29 the two were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, but are “just friends.” They were joined for their Halloween weekend outing by Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, who Davidson knows through their mutual friend, Colson Baker, who goes by the stage name Machine Gun Kelly.

Naturally, people on social media had some pretty passionate reactions to the photos that captured the two holding hands while on the amusement park ride.

“Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian now?? They have Kris working OVERTIME for that Hulu show,” one fan wrote on Twitter, poking fun at Kris Jenner’s “momager” status.

"Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian now?? They have Kris working OVERTIME for that Hulu show," one fan wrote on Twitter

Another fan wrote alongside one of the photos, “the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times.”

“Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is not something I saw coming but here we are…” one Twitter user wrote.

"Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is not something I saw coming but here we are…" one Twitter user wrote.

One fan shared a screenshot of a notification they received on their phone of the news story, writing, “the way i audibly GASPED reading this at my fathers 72nd birthday dinner and he asked me what and I had no way to explain #KimKardashian #PeteDavidson.”

the way i audibly GASPED reading this at my fathers 72nd birthday dinner and he asked me what and I had no way to explain

“alright who had kim kardashian and pete davidson on their 2021 bingo card?” one user hilariously tweeted.

Another fan had a more emotional response to the news, writing, “The way that I experienced Pete Davidson and Kim kardashian potentially seeing each other as a personal attack.”

"The way that I experienced Pete Davidson and Kim kardashian potentially seeing each other as a personal attack," another fan wrote.

Some didn't think it was such a bad idea. "*whispers* i like the idea of kim kardashian and pete davidson," one person wrote.

"*whispers* i like the idea of kim kardashian and pete davidson," one person wrote.

“Just read that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might be dating and I feel bad for my cat who now has to listen to all my thoughts on the matter,” a Twitter user wrote on Saturday.

Another fan hilariously tweeted, “Pete Davidson messing with Kim kardashian is him getting back at Kanye west for making him pay for All that food,” referencing a story Davidson told on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” years prior.

In 2019, the “Saturday Night Live” star planned on treating his friend Kid Cudi for sushi on his birthday. They were soon joined by Timothée Chalamet, and later Kardashian West and Kanye West, who Davidson claimed asked for “the special room in the back” and when ordering asked the waiter for “that stuff that’s not even on the menu…that crazy stuff.”

One fan drew comparisons to the rumored pairing and her older sister and Barker’s relationship, writing, “Kim Kardashian is entering her punk rock era if she’s actually dating Pete Davidson. Maybe her and Kourtney can go shopping for punk rock clothes together.”

“Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is the buddy cop movie I needed in my life,” one user wrote, posing an idea for a future movie, or at least an “SNL” sketch.

"Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian is the buddy cop movie I needed in my life," one user wrote.

“do u reckon kim kardashian listens to pete davidson by ariana grande,” one tweet read, poking fun at the song from Ariana Grande’s 2018 album, “Sweetener."

Another user made good use the viral meme of Paul Rudd from an episode of “Hot Ones” to accompany the tweet, “All of us seeing pete davidson with kim kardashian.”

"All of us seeing pete davidson with kim kardashian," another user tweeted.

These reports come just a few short weeks after the two shared a kiss during a sketch on “SNL.” The two took on the Disney classic “Aladdin” with a spoof of a magic carpet ride starring Davidson as the titular character and Kardashian as Princess Jasmine.

After his brief engagement to Grande in 2018, Davidson dated Kate Beckinsale and was most recently dating “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor.

In February, Kardashian West filed for divorce from her husband after six years of marriage. She and West share four children together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.