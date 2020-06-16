Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be working together again on 'The Voice'

"The Voice" is returning for a 19th season — and here's something that'll get you singing: Gwen Stefani is returning as a coach!

As Nick Jonas steps aside for the upcoming season of the musical competition show on NBC, Stefani is once again joining the cast of characters to swivel around on the big chairs and help make singers into stars. She'll be joined by returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and — of course! — her longtime beau, Blake Shelton.

The confirmation came from NBC on Tuesday.

Gwen Stefani is back on "The Voice" along with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Trae Patton/NBC

Stefani first joined the show as a full-time coach in season seven, then came back during seasons nine, 12 and 17. She's also been an adviser during seasons eight and 10.

The platinum-haired musician and country superstar Shelton began dating in 2015 and have performed together multiple times (including at January's Grammy Awards). It's always a bonus in getting to see them side by side again.

Jonas had been brought on board for season 18. That season wasn't a traditional one, since the show had to wrap things up virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine. Season 19 is scheduled to kick off in the fall.

Welcome back, Gwen!