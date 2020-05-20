See Gwen Stefani's kids celebrate Blake Shelton's victory on 'The Voice'

Fans of “The Voice” had something to cheer about Tuesday night. After a season like none other, the finale crowned the winning performer, Mississippi pastor Todd Tilghman. And of course, that meant a win for Team Blake, too!

It also meant that many of those cheers were coming from Blake Shelton's biggest fans — his girlfriend Gwen Stefani and her children.

After the final rousing, at-home performances, Tilghman took top honors, earning Shelton, the series’ winningest coach ever, his first victory since season 14.

Carson Daly made the big announcement at the end of the show, and no sooner had he revealed the good news than the celebration kicked off in earnest at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Stefani pulled him in for a kiss while two of her three sons, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 6, could be seen jumping up and down with joy right by Shelton’s side.

Gwen Stefani’s sons jumped for joy when Blake Shelton’s team member, Todd Tilghman, won season 18 of “The Voice.” NBC

Whether her oldest child, 13-year-old Kingston, was cheering off-screen isn’t known, but it is known that her trio of boys have truly bonded with the country crooner.

And that devotion goes both ways.

Back in 2018, Shelton told TODAY he never saw such a close relationship with any kids coming his way.

"At this point in my life, I'd kind of put that (aside), like, 'I guess that's not meant to be,'" he said. "And then all of the sudden it happens, one way or another."

He added that, “It’s easy to fall in love with those kids."

Stefani has gone so far as to refer to Shelton as a father to her sons.

“He is a good dad, actually,” the singer revealed during a visit to TODAY when asked if she thought Shelton would be a good father. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home; I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

But those boys also have a dad of their own, Stefani’s ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale, who recently opened up about what it’s like to keep the family together while separated during quarantine.

“We do a lot of FaceTime,” he said in an interview with SiriusXM. "I find myself in my kids’ pockets a lot."