Gwen Stefani knows opposites attract.

During the Battle Rounds on Monday night’s episode of “The Voice,” Stefani explained the chemistry between her and boyfriend (and fellow coach) Blake Shelton while comparing it to two of the singers who were about to compete.

“You're super-straight, clean, and polite,” she told Kiara Brown.

“And he's dirty, nasty,” she remarked about Royce Lovett before they took the stage.

“So, the contrast in the duet is working so amazingly,” she added. “There's a chemistry. It's like me and Blake. We do not seem like we would be together, but yet we go together perfectly. It's like this weird contrast.”

Brown and Lovett performed Bob Marley's "Turn Your Lights Down Low" and Shelton was impressed by the song selection.

"Gwen and I have a playlist. I want their version," he said.

"It's a good love song for when you guys," John Legend said without finishing the thought, causing Shelton to jokingly reply, "You're talking about love."

"Oh, I'm gonna be sick," Kelly Clarkson quipped about the sappy display of affection.

Jokes aside, Stefani, 50, who is mother to sons Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton, 43, appear to have found the secret sauce for their relationship.

Stefani has referred to Shelton as "my favorite human" and expressed hope that he will be her "forever" man, while also complimenting his parenting skills.

“He is a good dad, actually,” the singer told TODAY last month when Hoda Kotb asked if she thought Shelton would be a good father. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.”

Shelton isn't shy about singing her praises, either.

"She's everything you could hope a human being could be," he told TODAY last December. "That's what Gwen is."