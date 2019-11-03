John Legend is proof the fun doesn't have to stop when Halloween ends. Friday night, just one night after the spooky holiday, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen went to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood before it shut down for the season, and fellow theme park guests got quite the treat.

According to the singer, the costume theme of the night was onesies, so he and Teigen dressed up in style.

“We bought a few new ones and raided the closet too and found the perfect one for me to wear,” Legend captioned an Instagram post on Saturday. “Someone made Chrissy a onesie with my face on it and of course I had to wear it.”

Clad in a bright red onesie, Legend decided to take the night’s reveling to the next level, convincing a “reluctant DJ” to let him hop on stage and sing a song. The catch was that the song turned out to be a serenade — for himself.

In a video both he and Teigen posted to social media Saturday, Legend can be seen gleefully crooning his hit “All of Me” with some slightly different lyrics. “All of me loves all of me,” he sang as the crowd, including Teigen, erupted in laughter. He eventually makes it through the chorus and exits the stage with a wave to the crowd.

“It was a night,” Legend wrote.

Teigen filled in the gaps of the story by explaining on Twitter that her husband had gotten “wine drunk” and immediately went for the mic. “The whole joke was supposed to be that literally no one was watching or at the stage but then he got on stage was like ITS ME JOHN LEGEND,” she tweeted.

John got wine drunk and sang a song at universal studios last night pic.twitter.com/BktCPxvrLK — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 2, 2019

The superstar couple spent the actual holiday being a bit more low-key, dressing up as Maleficent and a king to coordinate with their kids’ cute Halloween costumes: their daughter Luna, 3, was a “sleeping beauty fairy,” while their son Miles, 17 months, was an owl from the film.

The couple also shared fun photos of their Halloween decorations, which included several life-size skeletons posed throughout the home. “Thebonius Monk is warming up for our Halloween party,” the singer captioned a shot of a skeleton seemingly tickling the ivories. “All my friends are dead,” Teigen captioned another, of her lounging on a sofa with several skeleton friends.

It's safe to say this family knows how to make the most of their Halloween celebrations.