Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton show the love during sweet Grammys performance

Is it hot in here? It felt that way when Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani gave a sizzling performance while belting out their duet “Nobody But You” during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

The performance began with Shelton in a suit standing by himself with guitar in hand with two rows of lights shining upward behind him.

Stefani and Shelton showed their true feelings. MARIO ANZUONI / Reuters

After he sang the first verse and chorus, Stefani slowly emerged on the stage in a white dress covered in hearts walking toward Shelton, looking in his eyes while she sang and he joined in.

At one point, they grabbed each other’s hands while they continued to perform until they nearly wrapped things up.

Stefani and Shelton couldn't keep their hands off each other. Matt Sayles / AP

The performance ended with Shelton bowing his hands toward Stefani while she pointed at him. As the audience cheered, they stood closely together, beaming.

You can feel the love between Stefani and Shelton. ROBYN BECK / AFP - Getty Images

The couple dropped the tune last month and then sent tongues wagging when the video came out last week. It’s one of many declarations of love the couple has made.

Last November, the country crooner appeared at E!'s People Choice Awards and made no bones about how he feels about Stefani.

The stars made sure to give each other credit as their performance drew to a close. Matt Sayles / AP

“I want to say, Gwen Stefani, I love the s-- out of you!” Shelton announced while accepting the award for best country artist.

When Shelton turned 43 last June, Stefani took to Instagram to show her love.

"Happy b day to my favorite human!!! Can’t believe your mine," she wrote.