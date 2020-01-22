Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani cuddle up in new romantic music video

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just released the music video to their romantic duet "Nobody But You," and it includes plenty of kisses, cuddles on the couch and dreamy moments between the adorable couple.

The video starts out with Shelton and Stefani each singing their parts in front of a black screen, before cutting to scenes of fun moments we imagine are part of everyday life for the “Voice” coaches.

The video shows Shelton and Stefani laughing and kissing by the ocean. In another clip, they're in comfy clothes and curled up on the couch with their dog, Betty. Another sweet moment shows the stars sitting across from each other at a casual restaurant, while eating french fries and laughing.

Stefani teased a clip of the video in an Instagram post on Tuesday and urged her fans to check out the entire video on YouTube.

"Some things u just can’t dream up. The #NobodyButYou video is out now!" she wrote. "Got to shoot it w my best friends @BlakeShelton & Sophie Muller. Didn’t see this one coming but sooooo happy about it!"

The song was released last month and appears on Shelton's new album, "Fully Loaded: God’s Country."

The couple certainly isn't shy about their feelings for each other in the song.

"Don't have to leave this town to see the world / 'Cause there's something that I gotta do / I don't wanna look back in 30 years and wonder who you're married to," Shelton sings in the opening lines.

"Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, they say you set 'em free / But that ain't gonna work for me," they then sing together.

"Nobody But You" is the second collaboration for the couple. Their first duet was “You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which appeared on Stefani's 2017 album of the same name.

These two sure do make beautiful music together!