Blake Shelton won best country artist at Sunday night’s E! People’s Choice Awards, but music wasn’t the only thing on his mind when he made his acceptance speech.

After thanking his fans for the honor, the “God’s Country” singer didn’t hold back when speaking about what he was most grateful for — his girlfriend.

“I want to say, Gwen Stefani, I love the s-- out of you!” Shelton announced.

That line earned cheers from the audience and big smile from Stefani, who’s been dating her fellow “Voice” coach since 2015.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. Christopher Polk / NBC

Shelton’s sweet and slightly NSFW declaration came moments after Pink won the People’s Champion Award, during which she told the crowd that they could “change the f--- world.”

“I want to say thanks to Pink,” Shelton noted during his own speech. “Because now I know we can cuss on this show.”

And while cursing on the People’s Choice stage might be new to the 43-year-old star, talking about his love for Stefani isn’t.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani shared a sweet moment at the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards, too. Getty Images

During his win at the 2018 ceremony, Shelton pointed out his “all-time favorite coach” and shouted, “I love her! I love her!”

As for Sunday’s event, Stefani had a chance to return the sentiment when she won the Fashion Icon Award.

“I love you, Blake Shelton,” she told her fella. “You’re a babe.”