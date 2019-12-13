Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani express their love in duet 'Nobody But You'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton really do make beautiful music together.

The “Voice” coaches have come together for a duet called “Nobody But You” that appears on Shelton’s new album, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country,” which was released Friday.

The hitmakers certainly don’t hide their feelings about each other on the track.

"Don't have to leave this town to see the world / 'Cause there's something that I gotta do / I don't wanna look back in 30 years and wonder who you're married to," Shelton sings in the opening lines.

"Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, they say you set 'em free / But that ain't gonna work for me," they then sing together.

"I don't wanna live without you / I don't wanna even breathe / I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me / I don't wanna go down any other road now / I don't wanna love nobody but you / Looking in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don't wanna love nobody but you,” they soar in the chorus.

The song has been met with a rousing round of applause from the Internet.

"@blakeshelton and @gwenstefani are the prime example of you can find your true love at any age!" wrote one person.

"I woke up to perfect harmony in the form of #NobodyButYou. I'm a mess... Thank you to Gwen and Blake for sharing this precious song with us. It's beautiful and we're not worthy, but we are grateful," someone else commented.

"gwen and blake’s voices were made for each other ... i can literally feel their love through my headphones," mused another person.

Shelton teased the song Thursday before the album's release.

"New track with the one and only @gwenstefani! #FullyLoaded is almost here," he wrote.

"Nobody but u Blakeeeee," Stefani wrote in the comments.

This is the second collaboration for the couple. Back in 2017, they joined forces on the title track of Stefani’s holiday album, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”