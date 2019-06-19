Blake Shelton turned 43 on June 18, and Gwen Stefani had a sweet birthday message for her longtime love.

“Happy b day to my favorite human!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “Can’t believe (you’re) mine #soooooolucky!!!!”

She shared some fun throwback photos of the country singer, including snapshots from the days when he rocked long, curly hair underneath his cowboy hat. She also shared more recent snapshots of her and Shelton being generally cute together.

Stefani, 49, wasn’t the only one to give Shelton a birthday smooch this year. The couple took a tour of Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, and Shelton was treated to a rather wet and whiskery kiss from a sea lion!

Sealed with a kiss! @gwenstefani/Instagram

Stefani shared a video of his adorable encounter with the sea lion on Instagram.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating for more than three years now, and Stefani hopes the country crooner will be her ‘forever’ man, she told TODAY’s Natalie Morales last year.

That said, the lovebirds aren’t in any rush to walk down the aisle. Stefani says they found each other after each suffering traumatic breakups with other people, and that their focus now is to just be happy with each other and live in the moment.

Shelton and Stefani were all smiles at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards. Getty Images for ACM

"When there's a trauma the way that we had a trauma, back in the day, like going through all these hard times and to get to a place where you find somebody that's your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and just go through life (with), I think that we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can," she told TODAY in December.