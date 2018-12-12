Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton found love in 2015 and found themselves the subject of wedding-bells buzz just months later.

Since then, engagement rumors have continued to ramp up, with tabloids predicting Shelton will pop the question for Christmas this year. The couple's pal, Ellen DeGeneres, has even playfully claimed that he already has.

But not everyone is obsessed with the idea of the Shelton and Stefani getting hitched — for example, the duo themselves.

"There is zero pressure," Stefani assured TODAY's Natalie Morales in an interview that aired Wednesday.

The "You Make It Feel like Christmas" singers started their romance after turning to each other for support during highly publicized splits from former spouses. And the 49-year-old believes that beginning is the reason they aren't in a rush to walk down the aisle now.

Gwen Stefani congratulates boyfriend Blake Shelton after his 2018 E! People's Choice Awards win on November 11, 2018. Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank

"When there's a trauma the way that we had a trauma, back in the day, like going through all these hard times and to get to a place where you find somebody that's your best friend, that you know you can depend on and trust and just go through life (with), I think that we're just trying to be in the moment as much as we can," she explained.

But when asked if the 42-year-old country crooner is her "forever," Stefani didn't hesitate to answer.

"I hope so, yeah," she said with a smile.

He's certainly shown he's willing to stand by her side no matter what — even when she asked him to team up with her for an elaborate music video.

"I was like, 'Oh no!' Because Blake hates doing videos," she said of approaching him about making a clip to accompany their Christmas hit. "It's his least favorite thing, and it's one of my favorite things to do."

However, for her, he was willing to put his reluctance aside.

"He was so kind and sweet," Stefani recalled. "It was just so much pressure because we would try to come up with ideas, and then I was like, 'I don't think that's going be enough, like it needs to be funny.' So anyways, we finally got it!"

And they've got each other.

She added, "It's just really special."