Gwen Stefani reveals celebrity nickname for her and Blake Shelton

Bennifer. Brangelina. Gwake?

Gwen Stefani has revealed that boyfriend and fellow "Voice" coach Blake Shelton has christened them with a nickname: Gwake, which combines Gwen and Blake.

Stefani made the admission in a video on her Instagram stories. A fan account later posted the clip on Twitter.

"Alright, so, just so you know, I got a new nickname for me and Blake,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer said. “It's called 'Gwake,' and I'm really excited about it! It's like Gwen and Blake together, but Gwake. I didn't make that up, he made that up."

While the couple has never publicly stated a desire to have a nickname, some fans have taken to referring to them as Shefani, which combines their last names.

This new moniker follows the longtime trend of fusing the first names of current and erstwhile Hollywood couples, following the likes of Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez), Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie) and TomKat (Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes).

Will Gwake stay? Time will tell. And, hey, if it doesn’t stick, maybe they can try Blen.

Shelton's nickname is the latest sign of affection between the two lovebirds. During last Sunday's E! People's Choice Awards, the country singer used some blue language to declare his feelings for Stefani when he made his acceptance speech for winning best country artist.

“I want to say, Gwen Stefani, I love the s--- out of you!” Shelton announced.

Stefani has also tried to pinpoint what exactly makes their relationship work.

"We do not seem like we would be together, but yet we go together perfectly. It's like this weird contrast,” she said on "The Voice" last month.

Of course, the news about Gwake's nickname may have to take a backseat to fellow "Voice" coach John Legend, who was recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive, a title that, perhaps not so coincidentally, Shelton himself held in 2017.