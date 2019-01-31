Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 31, 2019, 7:10 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

We've laughed with them, we've cried with them and now we've got to prepare to say goodbye to the Tanner family — again.

Netflix announced Thursday that "Fuller House" will end after its fifth season.

The streaming service revealed the news in an emotional video filled with scenes from the revival's previous four seasons.

The short clip also finds the show's stars promising its farewell season will be its brightest.

"We're saving the best for last," says Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner-Fuller.

The original "Full House" ran for eight seasons on ABC, from 1987 to 1995.

Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and John Stamos in a scene from season 4 of Netflix's "Fuller House." Netflix

The Emmy-nominated reboot followed as D.J., now a widow with three children of her own, returned to raise her kids in the Tanner family home in San Francisco. D.J. gets parenting help from her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and her best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber).

Along the way, the women have celebrated life's joys, endured heartbreaks, and shared a lot of laughs.

Original cast members Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin also made regular appearances, and the series featured a handful of new stars, too.

When the revival wraps up later this year, Bure will have played D.J. Tanner for a total of 13 seasons, but if the actress had it her way, she'd stick with the role forever.

"Oh my goodness, I would play D.J. Tanner for the rest of my life," Bure told E! News last October before Netflix gave season 5 the green light.

"If the audience wanted it and the networks wanted it, I would do it forever. I love her. I love our Fuller House family, and we really are family off-screen," she explained. "The more I get to be with them every day, whether it's working or just in everyday life friendship. It's just incredible, so keep watching! Give us a season five!"

The fifth and final season of "Fuller House" premieres on Netflix this fall.