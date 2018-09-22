'Full House' cast celebrates Dave Coulier's birthday with a bunch of silly photos

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Uncle Joey is feelin' the love!

Dave Coulier turned 59 years young on Friday, and his "Full House" co-stars took to Instagram to celebrate with a slew of funny, heartfelt and nostalgic posts.

"Happy Birthday Peck Peck!" Lori Loughlin, who plays Aunt Becky, captioned a selfie with Coulier. "Thank you for all the years of laughter and friendship. I couldn’t love you more than I do!"

John Stamos, aka Uncle Jesse, shared a silly mirror pic to celebrate his on-screen BFF. Coulier is pictured shaving his face while Stamos takes the photo behind him. "Not sure where we were, or why we took this picture (or why I was topless) but I'm glad we've been best pals ever since," he wrote. "Happy Birthday David, I love you!"

Jodie Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner, wished Coulier a happy belated birthday on Saturday by posting an adorable selfie. In it, Sweetin grins while Coulier sports a paper contraption on his head.

"I can’t believe I’m a day late!" she wrote. "Happy birthday @dcoulier !! Love you so much! Also... I’m not sure why you have this on your head in this picture, but I’ve learned to stop asking you those questions. Haha!"

Candace Cameron Bure, aka D.J. Tanner, also penned a sweet message for her pal.

"Take note: this is what a mature dinner conversation looks like," she captioned a photo of the two of them using breadsticks as walrus teeth. "Happy birthday Poo Poo! Love you more than two sticks of bread in my gums and tears rolling down my cheeks from laughing so hard."

Andrea Barber, who plays Kimmy Gibbler, shared a photo of she and Coulier cheesin' for the camera. "Happy Birthday to the guy I like to call friend, Director, and Poo Poo!" the actress wrote.

As for Bob Saget, who plays house patriarch Danny Tanner, he went with a throwback photo from the old "Full House" days.

"A very Happy Birthday to my sister Dave Coulier," Saget wrote alongside a hilarious pic of the guys in dresses, wigs and pearls. "Dave, I love you so much and will always appreciate these beautiful pearls you bought me - Many hundreds more happy birthdays my brother."