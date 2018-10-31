Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Gina Vivinetto

Bob Saget married travel host Kelly Rizzo on Sunday — and his "Fuller House" co-stars were there to cheer the couple on.

Saget and Rizzo tied the knot on Sunday. Nicole Goddard

The funny man, 62, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo with his new bride, 39, shot by photographer Nicole Goddard. "Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy," he wrote in the caption.

On Wednesday, Rizzo, who hosts the popular web series "Eat Travel Rock," shared a similar wedding pic, quipping, "@bobsaget and I dressed up as a bride and groom for Halloween. Seriously though, best day of my life."

The pair tied the knot at Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, California with actor Jonathan Silverman officiating the ceremony.

Saget’s guests included his "Fuller House" co-stars and their spouses, including John Stamos and wife Caitlin, Dave Coulier and wife Melissa, Lori Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, upcoming guest star Josh Peck and wife Paige and series creator Jeff Franklin.

The new groom shared a photo of the whole gang, calling them "my family for life."

"So appreciative my family and friends were at Kelly’s and my wedding especially my family for life, my Full & Fuller House family brothers @JohnStamos @DCoulier & their wives @Caitlinskybound @MelissaCoulier my sweet sister @LoriLoughlin & my friend her hubby Mossimo, my beautiful TV daughters @candacecbure @jodiesweetin & @andreabarber -and dear friends @shuapeck & his wife @paigeobrienn and @fullerhouseguy," Saget wrote.

"I love all these people so much," he gushed.

Sweetin, who was just 5 when she began playing Saget's TV daughter Stephanie Tanner when "Full House" debuted in 1987, shared the same "family" photo, and echoed Saget's sentiment.

"Love these people so much!!!" the actress, 36, wrote.

Saget's pal John Mayer performed a song at the ceremony. The musician shared a pic of the bride and groom, writing, "Like I said, I had a thing last night. And what a beautiful thing it was. Congratulations Kelly and Bob!"

Saget and Rizzo got engaged last November after meeting through a mutual friend two years before, Rizzo told Michigan Avenue magazine.

"I don't really see him as Danny Tanner," she said. "To me he's just Bobby, my love."

The marriage marks the second trip down the aisle for Saget, who was previously married to Sherri Kramer Saget for 15 years before their 1997 split.

Congrats to Bob and Kelly!